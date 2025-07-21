Duke Basketball Gets Involved in Jalyn Collingwood Sweepstakes

Blue Devil Country

The Duke basketball recruiting squad is expressing considerable interest in the surging 2026 talent.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Despite being a mere three-star prospect in the eyes of most recruiting sites, Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) forward Jalyn Collingwood is now hearing from the Duke basketball staff and another blueblood, Kansas. In a recent chat with 247Sports' Dushawn London, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound rising senior listed the Blue Devils and Jayhawks among over a dozen programs involved in his recruitment.

As a result of his prolific outings in grassroots action this summer, Collingwood recently jumped 43 spots to No. 194 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He now stacks up at No. 62 among small forwards in the cycle.

Within the past week alone, Jalyn Collingwood has picked up offers from the Villanova Wildcats, Virginia Tech Hokies, Georgetown Hoyas, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He hasn't confirmed an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils just yet.

Duke has officially targeted eight preps on the 2026 recruiting trail. The Blue Devils are still looking for their first commitment in the class.

