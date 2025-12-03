Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Knicks)
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is listed as probable for Wednesday night's matchup with the New York Knicks due to a wrist injury.
Ball played in just over 29 minutes in the team's loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, shootin 3-for-9 from the field and finishing with 12 points, five rebounds and 14 assists. He's not the only key Hornets player on the injury reort, as Brandon Miller and Tre Mann have both been ruled out for the contest.
This season, Ball has appeared in 14 games for the Hornets, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game while shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The star guard missed a few games earlier in the season, and the Hornets are 2-5 straight up in the seven games that he's missed.
With Ball listed as probable for this matchup, he's trending in the right direction to suit up against New York. The last time these teams played, Ball finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting in just under 27 minutes of action.
Here's a look at how to bet on Ball in the prop market in this matchup.
Best LaMelo Ball Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LaMelo Ball UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-179)
I'm surprised to see this line for Ball all the way up at 3.5, as he's shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc this season and was 2-for-7 from deep in his last meeting with the Knicks.
Ball has not cleared this line in a single game in November, and he's seen his minutes fall under 30 in eight straight games. Charles Lee clearly isn't going to play Ball 35-plus minutes given his recent struggles, and that limits his ceiling in this market.
Now, the Knicks have allowed the fourth-most 3s per game this season, so this is a good matchup for Ball, but I still think he's fade candidate since he's failed to clear this line in 10 games in a row, hitting three shots from deep in just one of those 10 games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.