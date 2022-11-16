First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer went with the same starting five for the Blue Devils' first two games of the season: blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate.

Now that Dereck Lively II is at or near full strength after recovering from a preseason calf injury, some figured that Scheyer would tweak the lineup to include the 7-foot-1, 230-pound big man. After all, he's the top-ranked freshman in the country.

Ahead of the No. 7 Blue Devils' showdown with No. 6 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic in Indianapolis late Tuesday night, the official Twitter account of the Duke basketball program revealed the unit that will be on the floor at tipoff against the Jayhawks.

And it's the same as it was in the first two games:

Junior point guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman small forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski

Graduate center Ryan Young

RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game

Lively, who totaled four points and two rebounds across 15 minutes in his debut on Friday night, will begin the game on the bench.

Duke's starting lineup will likely change a bit in the coming weeks when star-studded freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead finally debuts after rehabbing from a right foot fracture he suffered in late August.

RELATED: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward his debut

Following the battle against Kansas, the Blue Devils will have a few days to prepare for a home bout against Delaware at 7 p.m. ET Friday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.