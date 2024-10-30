Duke Basketball Talent Capitalizes on Double-Digit NBA Minutes
Tuesday night marked the first time that Utah Jazz rookie center Kyle Filipowski has logged more than six minutes in an NBA regular season game. And not only did the 2022-24 Duke basketball star respond with his first points in the league, but he did so to the tune of a double-digit scoring outing across his 25 minutes off the bench, albeit in a 113-96 home loss to the Sacramento Kings.
RELATED: List of Every Blue Devil Currently in the NBA
Midway through the second quarter, the 20-year-old Filipowski officially got on the board as an NBA scorer via the following powerful post move and soft-touch finish:
Shooting 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 beyond the arc, Filipowski finished with 12 points while adding eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal against the Kings.
He totaled only nine minutes of action between his first two outings.
The 6-foot-11, 250-pound New Yorker fell to the Jazz at No. 32 overall during the 2024 NBA Draft after becoming a consensus All-American, a two-time All-ACC selection, the 2023 ACC Tournament MVP, and the 2022-23 ACC Rookie of the Year. He averaged 15.8 points per game as a Blue Devil, leading the program in scoring in each of the first two seasons of Jon Scheyer's tenure as head coach.
Kyle Filipowski and the Utah Jazz (0-4) look to finally tally their first win of the season when they host the San Antonio Spurs, including another Duke basketball two-and-done in guard Tre Jones, at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.
ALSO READ: Expert Sees Three Duke One-And-Done Lottery Picks
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.