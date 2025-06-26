NBA Team in Top Five Was Reportedly Issued Blunt Warning About Drafting Ace Bailey
One of the most intriguing storylines at the 2025 NBA Draft concerned Rutgers star Ace Bailey, who followed a non-traditional path to the pros when he refused to work out for any teams prior to the draft.
Bailey was ultimately taken by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 pick early Wednesday night, but there may have been some behind-the-scenes drama preceding the Jazz's bold selection.
Before the start of the draft, Bailey's representatives told an NBA team drafting inside the top five that they didn't want that team to pick him, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Tim Bontemps reported Thursday. If that team did draft him, Bailey's reps told the team he wouldn't report to camp.
The exact team remains unknown, but would be either the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets or the Jazz, who picked in that consecutive order in the top five.
Bailey, 18, raised eyebrows for his polarizing pre-draft strategy earlier this year that has since elicited criticism from a few NBA stars. The Rutgers wing was a widely projected top-five pick after putting together one of the best individual seasons in school history, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field.