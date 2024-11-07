Top Duke Basketball Target Falls to Premier Prep in Showdown
On Wednesday night, 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein reported that at least one Duke basketball assistant was among the crowd at The Grind Session in Boston to watch the highly anticipated battle between Utah Prep, featuring No. 1 overall 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa, and longtime Blue Devil offer holder Nate Ament's Highland School (Va.) squad.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star forward who received an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in the spring but did not include the Blue Devils among the top seven he revealed a few months ago, scored 19 points in his team's 79-71 win over Ament and Highland School.
However, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound Ament, No. 4 on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, tallied a game-high 27 points and drew the following praise from On3's Jamie Shaw:
"[Nate Ament] is now making his case to be mentioned in the same conversation as the No. 1 overall player. In fact, playing on the same court as Dybantsa tonight, Ament was the best player on the floor...Ament showcased a calm floor game."
Shaw added that "while [Ament] might not have the strength and the athletic pop of others, his feel and basketball IQ complement his size and length very well."
Ament, who made a return trip to Duke in October after checking out the program a year earlier, hasn't named finalists. And he's continued to suggest that his recruitment might not wrap up until the spring.
But there's been considerable chatter regarding the possibility of Ament joining forces at the next level with a friend who was in Durham the same time as him last month — and just happens to be the most recent addition to the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul — in Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.