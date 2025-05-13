Duke Basketball Teases Blue Devil Big Three for Mavericks
The top of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery went to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, meaning legendary Duke basketball one-and-done forward Cooper Flagg is likely heading to a franchise that already boasts two other one-year Blue Devils in nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and promising second-year pro big man Dereck Lively II.
It's worth noting, though, that the 33-year-old Irving has a player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Even so, via the following posted lookback at Duke's January win over SMU in Dallas, Duke basketball wasted no time envisioning the trio as soon as the Mavericks effectively entered "on the clock" mode for the June 25-26 NBA Draft, prevailing over the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs, No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (represented by 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain), and No. 4 Charlotte Hornets.
Lively and Irving helped power the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals before ultimately falling to 2016-17 Blue Devil forward Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
This season, the Mavericks finished 39-43 after sending franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and receiving Anthony Davis in early February.
Duke basketball has produced five No. 1 overall picks in history: Paolo Banchero in 2022, Zion Williamson in 2019, Kyrie Irving in 2011, Elton Brand in 1999, and Art Heyman in 1963.
