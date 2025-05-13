Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Teases Blue Devil Big Three for Mavericks

Dallas emerged in the Cooper Flagg lottery sweepstakes, potentially bringing their current Duke basketball product count to three.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The top of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery went to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, meaning legendary Duke basketball one-and-done forward Cooper Flagg is likely heading to a franchise that already boasts two other one-year Blue Devils in nine-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving and promising second-year pro big man Dereck Lively II.

ALSO READ: Potential Blue Devil Prize Posts Absurd Draft Measurement

It's worth noting, though, that the 33-year-old Irving has a player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Even so, via the following posted lookback at Duke's January win over SMU in Dallas, Duke basketball wasted no time envisioning the trio as soon as the Mavericks effectively entered "on the clock" mode for the June 25-26 NBA Draft, prevailing over the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs, No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (represented by 2023-24 Duke basketball one-and-done Jared McCain), and No. 4 Charlotte Hornets.

Lively and Irving helped power the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals before ultimately falling to 2016-17 Blue Devil forward Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

This season, the Mavericks finished 39-43 after sending franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and receiving Anthony Davis in early February.

Duke basketball has produced five No. 1 overall picks in history: Paolo Banchero in 2022, Zion Williamson in 2019, Kyrie Irving in 2011, Elton Brand in 1999, and Art Heyman in 1963.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball