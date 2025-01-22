Duke Basketball May Be in Three-Team Race for Top Undecided Prospect
Duke basketball has long looked like a frontrunner for Highland School (Va.) forward Nate Ament, but don't discount the Louisville Cardinals or Arkansas Razorbacks. At least, that's what HS Top Recruits suggested this week when summarizing intel from the five-star sweepstakes.
Ament, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is the highest-ranked undecided prep in the cycle. And although the 6-foot-9, 185-pound long-limbed sensation recently trimmed his list of suitors to a top 11, he's never expressed any rush in deciding on a winner.
In addition to Duke, Louisville, and Arkansas, Ament has yet to publicly eliminate Alabama, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Texas.
Meanwhile, as Ament eyes yet another trip to Durham, this time to watch head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff lead the high-powered Blue Devils against the visiting archrival UNC Tar Heels in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), he continues to demonstrate why he's such a highly sought-after talent.
At the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., over the weekend, the 18-year-old consistent stock-riser fueled Highland's 61-57 win over No. 1-ranked Prolific Prep (Calif.). Ament totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and only one turnover across his 32 minutes on the floor.
As things stand, Duke basketball boasts its third top-ranked class across Jon Scheyer's four cycles at the helm. The formidable collection consists of four composite five-star talents: Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) forward Nik Khamenia, Bellaire High School (Texas) forward Shelton Henderson, and the Columbus High School (Fla.) twins in forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.