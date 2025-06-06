Duke Basketball Treasure Gets Chance to Coach Recent Blue Devil Star
At least for the time being, Duke basketball alum Steve Wojciechowski's time as a head coach has come to an end, as Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy confirmed on Friday afternoon that the 48-year-old is now one of his full-fledged assistants.
A year after his four-year career as the unforgettably determined face of the mid-to-late-1990s Duke basketball backcourt, Steve Wojciechowski returned to Durham and spent 14 seasons on Mike Krzyzewski's staff. He added to his Blue Devil legacy by serving as an assistant for the 2001 and 2010 national champs before landing at Marquette for his head coaching debut.
Wojciechowski endured seven seasons leading the Golden Eagles, later becoming a head coach at the professional level with the Salt Lake City Stars, the G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.
Between the past two seasons overseeing the Stars, the 48-year-old Wojciechowski tallied a 41-17 record with back-to-back postseason appearances, including the franchise's first-ever playoff victory.
He'll now have the opportunity to coach 2022-24 Duke basketball standout Kyle Filipowski, who is preparing for his second Jazz campaign after impressing as a rookie.
