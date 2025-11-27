How Coach K Gave Chills to Duke Basketball Star Cameron Boozer
Following the Duke basketball team's 100-42 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night, marking the first of two lopsided wins by the now-No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (7-0, 0-0 ACC) in the annual Brotherhood Run over the weekend, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked freshman sensation Cameron Boozer to what extent he studies the program's history.
The projected one-and-done, who is the twin brother of teammate Cayden Boozer and is the son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, said he hasn't watched many of the program's full games from yesteryear.
But when it comes to the emotions behind the hanging of all the banners in Durham, Cameron Boozer recalled getting goosebumps from a highlight mix that the program's five-time national champ and retired legend, Mike Krzyzewski, presented the group in the preseason.
- "What it means, it's just a special feeling," Boozer noted about the honor and inspiration that he feels in now being over a handful of games into his Duke basketball career. "Coach K, he came and talked to us one time, and he played a video — it was before the first game, I think — of the 2015 national championship and those guys. It was just super emotional, super passionate...
- "It just got us all fired up. It got chills running through our body. So, I mean, you just think about the history: all the great players that come through here, the great big wins. Obviously, Coach K and [fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer] are two great coaches. So, it's a lot of great things here, for sure."
Duke's 2015 national title under Krzyzewski remains the program's most recent crown. The Boozer twins were 7 years old at the time.
But the beyond-his-years skillset of reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Cameron Boozer, who became the first ACC player to total at least 100 points, 50 rebounds, and 20 assists in a five-game stretch since 2006 and did so in his first five outings as a collegian, may well have an opportunity to change that come early April.
For now, Cameron Boozer and the high-powered Blue Devils are getting ready to begin a three-game stretch against a level of competition they would probably encounter deep in the NCAA Tournament. That slate tips off on a neutral court against John Calipari's No. 22-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) in Chicago's United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS), part of the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.
