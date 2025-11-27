Blue Devil Country

How Coach K Gave Chills to Duke Basketball Star Cameron Boozer

The Duke basketball rookie has eyes on helping the program secure its sixth national title.

Matt Giles

Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the Duke basketball team's 100-42 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night, marking the first of two lopsided wins by the now-No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (7-0, 0-0 ACC) in the annual Brotherhood Run over the weekend, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked freshman sensation Cameron Boozer to what extent he studies the program's history.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blue Devil Plays From Impressive Brotherhood Run

Duke basketball forward Cameron Boozer
Nov 21, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass as Niagara Purple Eagles forward Will Shortt (32) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The projected one-and-done, who is the twin brother of teammate Cayden Boozer and is the son of 2001 Blue Devil national champion Carlos Boozer, said he hasn't watched many of the program's full games from yesteryear.

But when it comes to the emotions behind the hanging of all the banners in Durham, Cameron Boozer recalled getting goosebumps from a highlight mix that the program's five-time national champ and retired legend, Mike Krzyzewski, presented the group in the preseason.

  • "What it means, it's just a special feeling," Boozer noted about the honor and inspiration that he feels in now being over a handful of games into his Duke basketball career. "Coach K, he came and talked to us one time, and he played a video — it was before the first game, I think — of the 2015 national championship and those guys. It was just super emotional, super passionate...
  • "It just got us all fired up. It got chills running through our body. So, I mean, you just think about the history: all the great players that come through here, the great big wins. Obviously, Coach K and [fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer] are two great coaches. So, it's a lot of great things here, for sure."
Duke basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer
Mar 12, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski and assistant coach Jon Scheyer watch from the bench during the first half of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Duke's 2015 national title under Krzyzewski remains the program's most recent crown. The Boozer twins were 7 years old at the time.

But the beyond-his-years skillset of reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Cameron Boozer, who became the first ACC player to total at least 100 points, 50 rebounds, and 20 assists in a five-game stretch since 2006 and did so in his first five outings as a collegian, may well have an opportunity to change that come early April.

For now, Cameron Boozer and the high-powered Blue Devils are getting ready to begin a three-game stretch against a level of competition they would probably encounter deep in the NCAA Tournament. That slate tips off on a neutral court against John Calipari's No. 22-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1, 0-0 SEC) in Chicago's United Center at 8 p.m. ET Thursday (CBS), part of the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.