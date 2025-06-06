Interesting Chatter About Duke Basketball Pro Khaman Maluach
With the 2025 NBA Draft just around the corner, it seems more and more likely that the entire 2024-25 Duke basketball starting lineup will come off the board in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on June 25-26.
Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg looks like a lock as the No. 1 overall selection. Veteran guards Tyrese Proctor and Sion James are likely to hear their names somewhere in the second round. And as for Flagg's rookie classmates, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach fuel the most intrigue in potential landing spots.
Both Knueppel and Maluach are widely projected lottery selections, typically popping up between No. 3 and No. 14 on mock drafts and big boards. So, there are several possibilities when it comes to where they'll tip off their professional careers.
Maluach, in particular, has become an interesting case to watch. Now, there are reports of a somewhat surprising suitor for his services.
This week, Hoops HQ's Krysten Peek reported that one team suddenly linked with the 18-year-old is the San Antonio Spurs, who hold both the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks this year.
Peek noted the Spurs were intrigued by the idea of pairing the 7-foot-2 center with former No. 1 overall pick and 7-foot-3 superstar Victor Wembanyama. However, it's unlikely to happen with the No. 2 overall selection, as the Spurs could use their No. 14 pick to facilitate a trade to move up and select him.
