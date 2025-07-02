Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball: Wendell Moore Jr. Lands Summer Opportunity in Vegas

The Duke basketball product will soon suit up for a Blue Devil-friendly franchise.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball guard Wendell Moore Jr.
Duke basketball guard Wendell Moore Jr. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA 2K26 Summer League, featuring squads from all 30 franchises, takes place in Las Vegas, July 10-20. And as of the Orlando Magic's Summer League roster reveal on Wednesday afternoon, the action is set to include former three-year Duke basketball player and two-time Blue Devil captain Wendell Moore Jr.

ALSO READ: Duke Alum Tyrese Proctor Secures Guaranteed Contract in Cleveland

There's no telling how much playing time Moore will receive. But there's no doubt the Magic is high on Blue Devils in general, as Orlando recently signed 2015 Duke basketball national champion Tyus Jones for next season, adding to the two frontcourt starters the franchise employs in Wendell Carter Jr. and one of Moore's former teammates in Durham, 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.

Orlando's opener in Summer League action is slated for Thursday, July 10, in Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion, as Wendell Moore Jr. and the Magic will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Moore ended last season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets after getting waived by the Detroit Pistons in early February.

The 23-year-old North Carolinian, drafted No. 26 overall in 2022, has played in 90 NBA regular season games since helping lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance as a junior in then-Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign before retirement.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball