Duke Basketball: Wendell Moore Jr. Lands Summer Opportunity in Vegas
NBA 2K26 Summer League, featuring squads from all 30 franchises, takes place in Las Vegas, July 10-20. And as of the Orlando Magic's Summer League roster reveal on Wednesday afternoon, the action is set to include former three-year Duke basketball player and two-time Blue Devil captain Wendell Moore Jr.
There's no telling how much playing time Moore will receive. But there's no doubt the Magic is high on Blue Devils in general, as Orlando recently signed 2015 Duke basketball national champion Tyus Jones for next season, adding to the two frontcourt starters the franchise employs in Wendell Carter Jr. and one of Moore's former teammates in Durham, 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero.
Orlando's opener in Summer League action is slated for Thursday, July 10, in Las Vegas' Cox Pavilion, as Wendell Moore Jr. and the Magic will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
Moore ended last season on a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets after getting waived by the Detroit Pistons in early February.
The 23-year-old North Carolinian, drafted No. 26 overall in 2022, has played in 90 NBA regular season games since helping lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance as a junior in then-Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign before retirement.
