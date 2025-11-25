Blue Devil Country

Why Duke Basketball Program is Like No Other

The Duke Basketball Program is something special. Even when players from the past come back, they are always remembered.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski is honored by West Point before a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Duke Basketball is like no other. No matter in what way you take it. From top to bottom, it is an amazing experience knowing you are part of Duke Basketball. And the legacy here stays. That has been going on for many and many years. It will continue to be that way, and that is something they take with pride. They want everyone to feel love from start to finish, and even more when you return to Cameron.

This program is like no other from legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski and now with head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer knows what it is all about because he learned from the best in "Coach K."

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Howard Bison head coach Kenneth Blakeney (center) who also played at Duke is awarded a ball by Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) and former head coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Right now, we are seeing it play out the most. Duke is having some of their former players coaching good basketball programs now. And we already know what they do with the players they send to the NBA. They are all about producing great players, but more importantly, turning their players into great human beings.

Duke Brotherhood Runs Deeper than Basketball

"Nine former Duke men’s basketball players currently hold collegiate coaching positions: Tommy Amaker at Harvard, Kenneth Blakeney at Howard, Greg Paulus at Niagara, Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, Nolan Smith at Tennessee State, Johnny Dawkins at UCF, Chris Collins at Northwestern, Jeff Capel at Pittsburgh and Jon Scheyer right here at Duke," said Elle Chavis of The Chronicle.

"In the Brotherhood Run series, some of these coaches had the opportunity to come back to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they faced off against the team they once proudly represented on the court where they got their start."

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Howard Bison at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"The Brotherhood Run began last season when Hurley and Arizona State came to town in an exhibition matchup that benefited the Duke Children’s Hospital. Earlier in this season, Dawkins’ Knights came to Durham for another exhibition. Over the weekend, two more players-turned-coaches — Paulus and Blakeney — added their names to the list of former players who have brought the teams they now coach to Cameron Indoor."

"The Brotherhood has been synonymous with Duke men’s basketball for years, but what some may see as a marketing gimmick or a catchy tagline for Instagram posts means far more for the men who have had the opportunity to wear Duke blue."

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

“I grew up in an era [and] a neighborhood that preached family and community,” said Blakeney, a four-year letterwinner during his time in Durham. “Being here at Duke, it was exactly how I was raised, for my family and my community: The Brotherhood.” 

