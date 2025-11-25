Why Duke Basketball Program is Like No Other
Duke Basketball is like no other. No matter in what way you take it. From top to bottom, it is an amazing experience knowing you are part of Duke Basketball. And the legacy here stays. That has been going on for many and many years. It will continue to be that way, and that is something they take with pride. They want everyone to feel love from start to finish, and even more when you return to Cameron.
This program is like no other from legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski and now with head coach Jon Scheyer. Scheyer knows what it is all about because he learned from the best in "Coach K."
Right now, we are seeing it play out the most. Duke is having some of their former players coaching good basketball programs now. And we already know what they do with the players they send to the NBA. They are all about producing great players, but more importantly, turning their players into great human beings.
Duke Brotherhood Runs Deeper than Basketball
"Nine former Duke men’s basketball players currently hold collegiate coaching positions: Tommy Amaker at Harvard, Kenneth Blakeney at Howard, Greg Paulus at Niagara, Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, Nolan Smith at Tennessee State, Johnny Dawkins at UCF, Chris Collins at Northwestern, Jeff Capel at Pittsburgh and Jon Scheyer right here at Duke," said Elle Chavis of The Chronicle.
"In the Brotherhood Run series, some of these coaches had the opportunity to come back to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they faced off against the team they once proudly represented on the court where they got their start."
"The Brotherhood Run began last season when Hurley and Arizona State came to town in an exhibition matchup that benefited the Duke Children’s Hospital. Earlier in this season, Dawkins’ Knights came to Durham for another exhibition. Over the weekend, two more players-turned-coaches — Paulus and Blakeney — added their names to the list of former players who have brought the teams they now coach to Cameron Indoor."
"The Brotherhood has been synonymous with Duke men’s basketball for years, but what some may see as a marketing gimmick or a catchy tagline for Instagram posts means far more for the men who have had the opportunity to wear Duke blue."
“I grew up in an era [and] a neighborhood that preached family and community,” said Blakeney, a four-year letterwinner during his time in Durham. “Being here at Duke, it was exactly how I was raised, for my family and my community: The Brotherhood.”
