Big-Time Tyrese Proctor Update: Duke Basketball Alum Gets Paid
Tyrese Proctor, the last of five Duke basketball products to get drafted last week, didn't come off the board until late in the second round at No. 49 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nevertheless, rather than receiving just a two-way or non-guaranteed deal, the 21-year-old Australian guard has inked a multi-year contract ahead of his professional debut.
In fact, as HoopsHype's Michael Scotto first reported on Tuesday afternoon, Proctor agreed to a four-year, $8.9 million deal.
"The first two seasons are fully guaranteed," Scotto added, "third-year signigicant partial guarantee, and a fourth-year team option."
Cleveland also confirmed the contract as official on Tuesday:
Proctor, a 6-foot-4, 183-pound versatile backcourt weapon who arrived in Durham for Jon Scheyer's first season at the helm in 2022-23, averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists as a junior last go-round.
An All-ACC Third Team selection, Tyrese Proctor posted the above numbers as a full-time starter for a Duke basketball squad that finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the country before capturing the ACC Tournament crown and putting Scheyer in the Final Four for the first time as a head coach.
In addition to news of Proctor's contract, which is even more impressive when considering it comes from a franchise that won 64 regular season games last season en route to finishing atop the Eastern Conference standings, the Cavaliers revealed that the NBA Blue Devil will wear jersey No. 24 as a rookie. He donned No. 5 in each of his Duke basketball campaigns.
