BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke at Boston College: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke travels to Boston College for the second of three straight ACC road games. The Blue Devils beat Syracuse over the weekend and have UNC on the horizon.

Duke pounded the Eagles in the first matchup of the season, at Cameron Indoor Stadium, winning 88-49 on New Year’s Eve. They are 18-3, 8-2 in the ACC and have won three straight. Duke is 5-1 in true road games this year.

B.C. is 11-11, 5-6 in the ACC and are coming off a one-point win at North Carolina that gave the Eagles two wins in the last three. Boston College is 3-2 at home in ACC play.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 2, Boston College 162

Torvik: Duke 2, Boston College 146

Torvik prediction: Duke 80-65

NET ranking: Duke 6, Boston College 147

SOS: Duke 7, Boston College 73

Quad 1 record: Duke 5-1, Boston College 1-5

Tempo: Duke No. 44 nationally, Boston College No. 99

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Boston College defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 119.0 (No. 3 nationally), Boston College 96.7 (No. 78)

Effective shooting: Duke 54.8% (No. 14), Boston College 49.2% (No. 167)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.5% (No. 126), Boston College 22.6% (No. 32)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 36.9% (No. 6), Boston College 31.5 (No. 301)

Free throw rate: Duke 34.3 (No. 120), Boston College 30.0 (No. 131)

Three-point shooting: Duke 36.4% (No. 46), Boston College 34.2% (No. 222)

Two-point shooting: Duke 54.9 (No. 15), Boston College 48.0% (No. 131)

Free throw shooting: Duke 68.7 (No. 235), Boston College 70.4 (No. 177)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.7% (No. 160), Boston College 7.7 (No. 214)

When Boston College has the ball (Duke defense vs. Boston College offense)

Efficiency: Duke 91.1 (No. 16), Boston College 98.5 (No. 260)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.5% (No. 38), Boston College 46.4% (No. 300)

Turnover percentage: Duke 22.0% (No. 44), Boston College 19.5% (No. 213)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 27.8% (No. 152), Boston College 24.6% (No. 280)

Free throw rate: Duke 30.0 (No. 127), Boston College 31.3 (No. 201)

Three-point shooting: Duke 30.2% (No. 42), Boston College 30.2% (No. 304)

Two-point shooting: Duke 45.5% (No. 59), Boston College 47.1% (No. 262)

Free throw shooting: Duke 66.3 (No. 25), Boston College 64.8 (No. 322)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 14.8% (No. 14), Boston College 8.9% (No. 182)

Boston College leaders:

Derryck Thornton: 12.8 ppg, 3.6 assists

Jay Heath: 12.4 ppg, 38.2 percent from 3

Steffon Mitchell: 8.3 rebounds

Nic Popovic: 10.5 ppg, 5.1 rebounds

The key:

Matthew Hurt torched the Eagles in the first game, hitting 5-of-10 from three and scoring 25 points. Duke’s defense shut down BC to 33.9 percent shooting and 3-of-18 from three. Tre Jones harassed Derryck Thornton to 3-of-12 shooting, one assist and two turnovers. Look for Duke’s defense to try to take the perimeter away from the Eagles again.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does Tre Jones Rank Among the 10 Cousy Award Candidates?

Tre Jones was chosen as one of the final 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in college. Where does he rank among the 10? We took a look.

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. scored 52 points and grabbed 30 rebounds last week, earning him ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors. It's the second time this year he's swept the awards. Read more

ShawnKrest

Stanford's Devery Hamilton Chooses Duke

Duke gets its second Power Five transfer in as many days. Devery Hamilton, a former Stanford offensive lineman, announced that he was finishing his college career at Duke. Hamilton visited at the same time as Clemson QB Chase Brice, who committed a day earlier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke, following an official visit to campus over the weekend. Brice becomes the favorite to start for the Blue Devils next season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Syracuse Update

Plenty of movement on the Duke career lists. Tre Jones moves into 120th. Plus Jay Bilas and Cherokee Parks make appearances. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Win at Syracuse

Duke won its first of three straight road games, erasing a first-half deficit to roll to a win over Syracuse behind 26 points and 17 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Syracuse in a clash of Hall of Fame coaches. The Blue Devils will get back freshman Wendell Moore Jr. who returns from a broken hand. We’ll have updates all game long

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr will play his first game in nearly a month when he returns from a broken hand Saturday at Syracuse. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest