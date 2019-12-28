DukeMaven
Coach K: Joey Baker Suffered From "Starter's Disease"

ShawnKrest

Coach Mike Krzyzewski singled out three players for their contributions in Duke’s 75-50 win over Brown. Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds while aggressively driving to the basket against the Brown defense.

Alex O’Connell hit the only three-pointers of the game for Duke.

“Wendell: four steals, rebounds, finishes,” Krzyzewski said. “Totally different than the first half. Alex: 0-for-5 in the first half, and he hit that one. Then we called a couple things for him, and he hit and hit. Two of the better passes in the game were when he drove baseline and had bullet passes across.”

Joey Baker got his first career start but struggled, hitting just 1-of-6 from the field.

“I think Joey got the starter’s disease,” Coach K said. “I told my staff – I’ve been doing this a long time—You get your first start, and I could see it yesterday in practice. Shooting, he couldn’t hit anything. I brought him over on the side after and told him, ‘Sometimes a really good shooter has to have a practice where there are bad shots.’ I said, ‘It’s good to just get them all out of you. So you did a great job of just getting them all out of you.’ It showed at the end of the first half, when he took two wild shots. I told him right after the game, ‘Starters disease. Just remember you’re a damn good player. You don’t have to change when you start.’ But it meant so much to him. We’re going through all those growth things.Thank goodness we were able to play well the last 15 minutes.”

Coach K: "Not Having Tre Hurts Everybody"

ShawnKrest

Duke started slow against Brown, earning a scolding from Coach K. Here is Mike Krzyzewski's opening statement about the win. Read more.

Duke Shakes Off Rust to Top Brown

ShawnKrest

Duke needed a scolding from coach Mike Krzyzewski, who removed his jacket to yell at his team, but the Blue Devils eventually dumped Brown, 75-50 to finish their non-conference schedule. Read more.

Duke vs Brown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke closes its non-conference schedule against the Ivy League with a home game against Brown. Check in for updates from courtside all game long.

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Next on the Duke football countdown of top moments of the decade, a win to get bowl eligible and a win in a bowl game. Read more

Duke's Darkest Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

The end of the season means the end of the college career for several players on Duke's roster each year. Today, we look at two losses on the brink of the Final Four. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 8 and 7

ShawnKrest

Duke's comeback against Louisville last season and winning four games in four days to take the 2017 ACC title are next on the countdown of top moments from the 2010s. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Lifer Edition): Kyle Singler

ShawnKrest

Kyle Singler only played a year and a half in this decade, but there's no question that he earned a spot on Duke's All-Decade team as a lifer in Duke Blue. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Marvin Bagley III

ShawnKrest

Duke's most electric freshman in history, even though his reign only lasted one season, until Zion arrived, Marvin Bagley III is another obvious choice for Duke's all-decade team. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No. 10, 9

ShawnKrest

There were far fewer dark moments than in previous decades, but we still count down the low points for Duke football in the 2010s, starting with a blowout loss to Alabama in 2010 and another lopsided loss in 2015, this one to the Heels. Read more

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 10 and 9

ShawnKrest

Duke football's top 10 moments of the 2010 get started with a key interception against UNC and a win over a ranked Virginia Tech team. Read more