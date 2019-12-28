Duke vs Brown: Gameday Open Thread

Duke faces Brown from the Ivy League at Cameron Indoor Stadium in a game that tips at 11:30 AM on Saturday morning.

This game will close out Duke's non-conference schedule. Duke will face Boston College on New Year's Eve to open ACC play.

Duke will once again be without sophomore point guard Tre Jones, who missed the Blue Devils' last game before the holiday break, nine days ago, with a sprained left foot that was termed as "mild" by Duke officials.

The injury is still being called "mild," but it will keep Jones out. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the last game, a win over Wofford, that Jones could have played if it had been an ACC game. Presumably, he's waiting until the ACC game in three days to bring him back.

Brown (5-5) is coming off of back-to-back losses, to Stony Brook and St. John's. The Bears are No. 231 in KenPom's ratings. Their win over No. 219 Bryant in the opener was the highest-rated opponent they've beaten this year.

Duke's students are on break, so the crowd will consist of bucket listers and tourists making, for many of them, their only trip to Cameron Indoor ever. The mascot and cheerleaders are on break, and the student band will be replaced by a group of alumni. That means a much lower level of energy in the home court atmosphere than has come to be expected from a Duke game at Cameron.