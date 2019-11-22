Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

Sixteen days after opening the season with a win over No. 3 Kansas in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Duke returns to Madison Square Garden to face California in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic.

Duke enters the game 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the 143 week that the Blue Devils have occupied the top spot.

Cal is 4-0 with home wins over Pepperdine, UNLV (in overtime), California Baptist and Prairie View (by four). The last time Cal opened 5-0 was six years ago, which was also the last time the Golden Bears knocked off the top-ranked team (Arizona).

The Golden Bears are the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the country, knocking down 45.5 percent of their shots from long range.

Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads Cal with 11 threes and is averaging 20 points per game.

Duke is coming off of a career game by Tre Jones, who had 31 points, 6 assists and four steals, the first player in Blue Devil history to hit those marks in one game. Vernon Carey Jr. also has two straight double-doubles.

Per Duke's social media, the Blue Devils will be using the Knicks' home locker room at the Garden.

Game one is a wrap. If Duke wins tonight, the Blue Devils will face Georgetown. If they lose, they get Texas after the Hoyas' win, 82-66.

Duke is 8-7 all time against Georgetown, 6-3 under Coach K. Last game: Nov. 22, 2015, Duke won by two in the final of this very same tournament.

Duke is 5-0 against Texas, all under Coach K. Last time was an overtime win two years ago in the semis of the PK80 Phil Knight Invitational.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey. First career start for Moore.

Your officials: Terry Oglesby, Chuck Jones, Eric Curry

Fashion update: Duke with the grey uniforms with gold trim.

ESPN2 reporting that 41 NBA scouts are credentialed for the game.

At the under 16, Duke leads 6-4. Some questionable shot selection in the early going.

Bad shots and terrible misses continue for Duke. Carey has been the lone bright spot on both ends. He has five points. Also causing problems on the other end. Tied at 8 at under 12.

After looking like a runaway coal car on some early drives, Moore was a bumper car on that last drive. Scores through a lot of contact and more importantly, seemed to have a plan. Duke creating some breathing room now, 18-11

Duke reaches the under 8 on a 12-3 run.

Duke scores five straight out of the time out. Now up 12. Blue Devils have turned up the defensive pressure. Cal struggling to keep up.

Jones suddenly pulled up in the middle of that last defensive possession. Not sure if he got hit or poked or what. Duke up 29-16 at under four timeout.

Cal was shooting over 50% from the field heading into this game. Bears are shooting 27% tonight.

And yes, Jones getting some type of medical attention to his face during the timeout. ESPN2 too busy talking about their new podcast to explain what happened though.

Halftime: Duke leads 40-21. Vernon Carey has as many points as Cal. 7-of-11 shooting, has a three, seven rebounds, two blocks.

Under 16. Carey is up to 26 and 9. Jones has 8 and 7 assists. Duke up 52-31.

Duke up comfortably in this one. Lead is up to 31. Looking like the Blue Devils will play Georgetown on Friday.

That'll do it. Duke cruises to an 87-52 blowout win. Coach K is now 2-2 all-time against Cal, leaving him with 12 opponents who have a winning record against him.