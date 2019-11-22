Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Sixteen days after opening the season with a win over No. 3 Kansas in the World’s Most Famous Arena, Duke returns to Madison Square Garden to face California in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic.

Duke enters the game 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the 143 week that the Blue Devils have occupied the top spot.

Cal is 4-0 with home wins over Pepperdine, UNLV (in overtime), California Baptist and Prairie View (by four). The last time Cal opened 5-0 was six years ago, which was also the last time the Golden Bears knocked off the top-ranked team (Arizona).

The Golden Bears are the fourth-best three-point shooting team in the country, knocking down 45.5 percent of their shots from long range.

Sophomore guard Matt Bradley leads Cal with 11 threes and is averaging 20 points per game.

Duke is coming off of a career game by Tre Jones, who had 31 points, 6 assists and four steals, the first player in Blue Devil history to hit those marks in one game. Vernon Carey Jr. also has two straight double-doubles.

Per Duke's social media, the Blue Devils will be using the Knicks' home locker room at the Garden.

Game one is a wrap. If Duke wins tonight, the Blue Devils will face Georgetown. If they lose, they get Texas after the Hoyas' win, 82-66.

Duke is 8-7 all time against Georgetown, 6-3 under Coach K. Last game: Nov. 22, 2015, Duke won by two in the final of this very same tournament.

Duke is 5-0 against Texas, all under Coach K. Last time was an overtime win two years ago in the semis of the PK80 Phil Knight Invitational.

Your starters: Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey. First career start for Moore.

Your officials: Terry Oglesby, Chuck Jones, Eric Curry

Fashion update: Duke with the grey uniforms with gold trim.

ESPN2 reporting that 41 NBA scouts are credentialed for the game.

At the under 16, Duke leads 6-4. Some questionable shot selection in the early going.

Bad shots and terrible misses continue for Duke. Carey has been the lone bright spot on both ends. He has five points. Also causing problems on the other end. Tied at 8 at under 12.

After looking like a runaway coal car on some early drives, Moore was a bumper car on that last drive. Scores through a lot of contact and more importantly, seemed to have a plan. Duke creating some breathing room now, 18-11

Duke reaches the under 8 on a 12-3 run.

Duke scores five straight out of the time out. Now up 12. Blue Devils have turned up the defensive pressure. Cal struggling to keep up.

Jones suddenly pulled up in the middle of that last defensive possession. Not sure if he got hit or poked or what. Duke up 29-16 at under four timeout.

Cal was shooting over 50% from the field heading into this game. Bears are shooting 27% tonight.

And yes, Jones getting some type of medical attention to his face during the timeout. ESPN2 too busy talking about their new podcast to explain what happened though.

Halftime: Duke leads 40-21. Vernon Carey has as many points as Cal. 7-of-11 shooting, has a three, seven rebounds, two blocks.

Under 16. Carey is up to 26 and 9. Jones has 8 and 7 assists. Duke up 52-31.

Duke up comfortably in this one. Lead is up to 31. Looking like the Blue Devils will play Georgetown on Friday.

That'll do it. Duke cruises to an 87-52 blowout win. Coach K is now 2-2 all-time against Cal, leaving him with 12 opponents who have a winning record against him.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch

Duke Moves to Number One In Country

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the fourth consecutive season Duke has topped the poll at some point. The Blue Devils have been No. 1 in 143 weeks, more than any other team. Read more

Duke's Best and Worst Lineups Against Georgia State

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski used 19 lineups against Georgia State, but only eight of them were brand new, his fewest of the season. We look at all the lineups for the game, as well as Duke's best and worst for the year. Read more

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgia State

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones scored 31 points in the win over Georgia State and passed some of his point guard predecessors in the process. Get the full Duke Scoring List update.

Duke - Syracuse Football: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke and Syracuse square off with both teams in desperate need of a win. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and need two wins in the final three games to become bowl eligible. The Orange have lost four in a row and need to win out. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long

Coach K on Tre Jones: "He Put on a Hell of a Performance"

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones scored a career high 31 points on Friday, with six assists and four steals, earning him praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski. Watch Coach K's comments on his point guard here