Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke will be short-handed as the Blue Devils head to Clemson on Tuesday night. 

Duke was already missing Wendell Moore Jr., who has missed two games after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. He was still wearing a large brace on the hand this weekend and is out indefinitely. 

The Blue Devils then announced today that sharpshooter Joey Baker will miss the Clemson game after suffering a right ankle sprain in practice this week. 

Duke has won eight straight and is 5-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils have won three of the last four conference games by at least 30 points. 

Clemson is coming off of one of the biggest wins in program history after traveling to Chapel Hill and beating the Tar Heels there after going 0-59 prior. They’ll need to avoid a hangover as they return home to a crowd that’s likely also on a letdown after being up late Monday night to watch the football Tigers in the College Football Playoff championship game. 

Clemson has won two straight and had the ACC co-player of the week Aamir Simms. Tre Jones is the other player of the week

Your officials:Mike Eades, Paul Szeic, Doug Shows

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Vernon Carey has also won the honor this year, giving Duke multiple winners for the 33rd time in the award's 51-year history. Jones is the 32nd Blue Devil to win it multiple times in a season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest held Vernon Carey to single digits in points and rebounds, but he still had an impact on the game. Coach Danny Manning said their attention to Carey allowed Duke's shooters to be open from three. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Duke Jumped on Us Early

Duke made its first four shots and grabbed the first seven rebounds of the game to build an early lead, and Wake Forest never recovered. Watch Wake coach Danny Manning discuss the loss.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Wake Forest Update

Austin Rivers and Gary Trent Jr. both got passed on the Duke Scoring List. Plus all-time greats Johnny Dawkins, Tommy Amaker and Grant Hill all fell on other lists. Read more.

ShawnKrest