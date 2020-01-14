Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke will be short-handed as the Blue Devils head to Clemson on Tuesday night.

Duke was already missing Wendell Moore Jr., who has missed two games after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand. He was still wearing a large brace on the hand this weekend and is out indefinitely.

The Blue Devils then announced today that sharpshooter Joey Baker will miss the Clemson game after suffering a right ankle sprain in practice this week.

Duke has won eight straight and is 5-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils have won three of the last four conference games by at least 30 points.

Clemson is coming off of one of the biggest wins in program history after traveling to Chapel Hill and beating the Tar Heels there after going 0-59 prior. They’ll need to avoid a hangover as they return home to a crowd that’s likely also on a letdown after being up late Monday night to watch the football Tigers in the College Football Playoff championship game.

Clemson has won two straight and had the ACC co-player of the week Aamir Simms. Tre Jones is the other player of the week

Your officials:Mike Eades, Paul Szeic, Doug Shows