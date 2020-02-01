Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

No. 9 Duke will hit the road to face Syracuse in a Saturday night ACC showdown.

The Blue Devils have won two straight to move to 7-2 in the ACC. They’ll get back Wendell Moore Jr., who returns to the court after missing 27 days with a broken bone in his hand.

Duke will need to find a way to cope with Syracuse’s zone defense. Point guard Tre Jones said the team got lazy and stood around on offense Tuesday against Pitt, helping to spur a Panthers run. That could be fatal against Syracuse.

Duke will need to refrain from launching three pointers in the face of the zone. The Blue Devils hit well from three against Pitt, but they’ll need to work the ball inside to keep Vernon Carey involved. The center had a season high in minutes and score 26 points on Tuesday.

The game will match hall of fame coaches in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. The two veterans worked together on Team USA and always seem to produce entertaining games against each other.

Per the Durham Herald Sun’s Steve Wiseman, Duke assistant Jon Scheyer has an emergency appendectomy today. Nolan Smith is back in Durham due to family illness. So the coaching staff is down two.

Duke’s starters: Vernon Carey Jr, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley, Jordan Goldwire, Tre Jones