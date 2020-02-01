BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

No. 9 Duke will hit the road to face Syracuse in a Saturday night ACC showdown.

The Blue Devils have won two straight to move to 7-2 in the ACC. They’ll get back Wendell Moore Jr., who returns to the court after missing 27 days with a broken bone in his hand. 

Duke will need to find a way to cope with Syracuse’s zone defense. Point guard Tre Jones said the team got lazy and stood around on offense Tuesday against Pitt, helping to spur a Panthers run. That could be fatal against Syracuse. 

Duke will need to refrain from launching three pointers in the face of the zone. The Blue Devils hit well from three against Pitt, but they’ll need to work the ball inside to keep Vernon Carey involved. The center had a season high in minutes and score 26 points on Tuesday. 

The game will match hall of fame coaches in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim. The two veterans worked together on Team USA and always seem to produce entertaining games against each other. 

 Per the Durham Herald Sun’s Steve Wiseman, Duke assistant Jon Scheyer has an emergency appendectomy today. Nolan Smith is back in Durham due to family illness. So the coaching staff is down two. 

Duke’s starters: Vernon Carey Jr, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley, Jordan Goldwire, Tre Jones

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wendell Moore to Return Against Syracuse

Duke freshman Wendell Moore Jr will play his first game in nearly a month when he returns from a broken hand Saturday at Syracuse. Read more

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey: I Feel Like the Game Is Slowing Down For Me

Vernon Carey had 26 points and 13 rebounds against Pitt and had a career high in minutes. He said he's improved his conditioning and is looking forward to an increased workload going forward. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jordan Goldwire on His Increased Role This Year

Jordan Goldwire has had a breakthrough year, going from a reserve to a starter and key member of the team, particularly on the defensive end. He also played a key role when defenses tried to cheat off of the perimeter to stop Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: We Can't Stand Around Being Lazy on Offense

Duke point guard Tre Jones said Pitt's big comeback on Tuesday was the result of the team getting lazy on offense and standing around. That will also be a problem when trying to solve Syracuse's zone on Saturday. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Preview and Tale of the Tape

The No. 9 Blue Devils head to Syracuse for an ACC showdown with the Orange. Can Duke solve the Syracuse zone? How do the two teams match up? Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Carter, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Chosen for Rising Stars Game

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Wendell Carter Jr were chosen for the NBA Rising Stars game. Jayson Tatum and Brandon Ingram were selected as All Stars. Read more.

ShawnKrest

Duke Entertains Transfers, Recruits Prior to NSD

Duke took care of most of its recruiting business before the early period, but there are a few loose ends. This month has seen two official visits from high school players, and Duke is reportedly bringing in a pair of potential transfers over the weekend leading up to NSD. Read more

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: Kobe's Advice Steered Me Toward Duke

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is from Los Angeles and met with Kobe Bryant several times before making his college choice. He credits the late NBA legend with helping him choose Duke. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jeff Capel Missed Cameron Crazy Controversy

Pitt coach Jeff Capel was the target of chants by the Duke crowd in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, but he said he was too focused on the game to know what all the fuss was about. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's Been Tough to Get Vernon Carey Shots

Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 shot attempts against Pitt, his second highest total of the season. Carey has struggled to get shot attempts in ACC play, and it was a priority for Duke to get him the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest