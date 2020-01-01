DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Dominates Boston College

ShawnKrest

Duke closed out 2019 with a blowout victory over visiting Boston College, defeating the Eagles 88-49 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

The Blue Devils put the game away early, using a pair of 7-0 runs to build a 28-14 lead late in the first half. Duke then closed out the half with a 15-3 run to take a 45-19 halftime lead.

Freshman Matthew Hurt hit a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give him 20 points in the first 20 minutes, topping B.C. by one. Hurt finished with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 5-of-10 from three.

“He had a great game tonight,” Tre Jones said of Hurt. “He’s been practicing like that. He’s shown spurts of that throughout the entire year, so for him to have that type of game tonight was perfect for him.”

Jones returned to the court after a two-game absence, playing 24 minutes and dishing out 10 assists.

Wendell Moore had 11 points for the Blue Devils. Vernon Carey had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Blue Devils got a boost from their bench, which scored 32 points, right on its average for the last six games.

Duke held BC to 34 percent shooting and 3-of-18 from three. It was the first time Duke has allowed 50 or fewer points in back-to-back games since 2010, and Duke’s biggest ACC win since January 2017.

Duke held former Blue Devils point guard Derryck Thornton, now a Boston College grad transfer by way of USC, to 3-of-12 shooting and six points. Duke also held Steffon Mitchell to 0-for-6 from the field and one point.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Top Football Moments of the Decade: No's 2 and 1

ShawnKrest

We've reached the top Duke football moments of the decade, and they include a bowl win and an unforgettable Victory Bell clash

Boston College at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Two former Blue Devil point guards will be making their triumphant returns to Cameron Indoor in the New Year's Eve ACC matchup--Boston College's Derryck Thornton, who was a Duke one-and-done the hard way, and Tre Jones, who has missed two straight with an ankle problem. We'll be updating our open thread all game long from courtside.

Duke Basketball's Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing first-round losses in the NCAA Tournament top the list of Duke basketball disappointing moments from the 2010s. Read more

Top Duke Basketball Moments of the Decade: No's 1 and 2

ShawnKrest

It should come as no surprise that the top two moments of the decade for Duke basketball are the Blue Devils' two national titles--one built around junior and senior veterans, the other around one-and-done freshmen. Read more

Duke All-Decade Honorable Mention: Who Just Missed the Cut?

ShawnKrest

There were plenty of Duke one-and-dones and Duke lifers who would have been worthy choices for the All-Decade Teams. We run through the honorable mentions who just missed the cut. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Mason Plumlee

ShawnKrest

The fifth member of the All Decade lifer team is an underrated Blue Devil from Duke's First Family of Basketball for the 2010s: Mason Plumlee. Read more

Duke All-Decade Team (One-and-Done Edition): Jahlil Okafor

ShawnKrest

The final member of the All-Decade One-and-Done team is the big man for the 2015 NCAA champions. Jahlil Okafor joined Duke as a package deal with point guard Tyus Jones, and the pair are also a package deal on the All-Decade squad. Read more

Duke Football Darkest Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

A pair of embarrassing home losses are next on the countdown of dark football moments from the 2010s. Duke got blown out by Wake, 59-7 in 2018 and dropped an opener to Richmond for the second time in 2011. Read more.

Duke Football Top Moments of the Decade: No's 4 and 3

ShawnKrest

We're getting closer to the top moment of the decade for Duke Football, so the wins are getting more significant. Today we have a pair of road ACC wins that clinch postseason honors for the Blue Devils. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team (Duke Lifer Edition): Nolan Smith

ShawnKrest

Former ACC Player of the Year, National Champion and People's Champ and current member of the Duke basketball staff Nolan Smith is the fourth member of the team of the 2010s. Read more