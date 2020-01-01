Duke Dominates Boston College

Duke closed out 2019 with a blowout victory over visiting Boston College, defeating the Eagles 88-49 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

The Blue Devils put the game away early, using a pair of 7-0 runs to build a 28-14 lead late in the first half. Duke then closed out the half with a 15-3 run to take a 45-19 halftime lead.

Freshman Matthew Hurt hit a three-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give him 20 points in the first 20 minutes, topping B.C. by one. Hurt finished with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, 5-of-10 from three.

“He had a great game tonight,” Tre Jones said of Hurt. “He’s been practicing like that. He’s shown spurts of that throughout the entire year, so for him to have that type of game tonight was perfect for him.”

Jones returned to the court after a two-game absence, playing 24 minutes and dishing out 10 assists.

Wendell Moore had 11 points for the Blue Devils. Vernon Carey had nine points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Blue Devils got a boost from their bench, which scored 32 points, right on its average for the last six games.

Duke held BC to 34 percent shooting and 3-of-18 from three. It was the first time Duke has allowed 50 or fewer points in back-to-back games since 2010, and Duke’s biggest ACC win since January 2017.

Duke held former Blue Devils point guard Derryck Thornton, now a Boston College grad transfer by way of USC, to 3-of-12 shooting and six points. Duke also held Steffon Mitchell to 0-for-6 from the field and one point.