Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned to the floor for Dallas after missing two straight with leg soreness. He struggled with his shot, hitting 1-of-7 from the field and missing all three of his three-point attempts. He finished with two points in 21 minutes in the Mavericks’ 136-132 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was Curry’s lowest point total since he was held scoreless by San Antonio on the day after Christmas. However, it was the second time in three games he was held without a three-pointer.

Mason Plumlee and the Denver Nuggets beat coach Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz, 134-132 in double overtime. Plumlee came off the bench for 16 minutes and hit 2-of-3 shots for five points. He added four rebounds and four assists.

Utah has now lost two straight and four of five.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers, 116-111. Quinn Cook had a big game for L.A. off the bench. Cook had 24 minutes and hit 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from three. He finished with 21 piots, his second-highest total of the season and most since Jan. 15. It was enough to move him past Marvin Bagley III into 44 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Portland lost to the Clippers, 122-117, but Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting for the Trail Blazers. In 35 minutes off the bench, Trent hit 6-of-10 from three and 7-of-13 from the field for 22 points

After scoring in double figures just five times in the first half of the season, Trent has now done it in all five Bubble games, the longest double-digit scoring streak of his career. He’s also topped 20 in three of the last four games after doing it four times in 53 games, before the pandemic shut down the season.

Trent passed Duke transfer Elliot Williams into 60 place on the Blue Devils’ NBA scoring list.