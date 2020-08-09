BlueDevilCountry
Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

ShawnKrest

Seth Curry returned to the floor for Dallas after missing two straight with leg soreness. He struggled with his shot, hitting 1-of-7 from the field and missing all three of his three-point attempts. He finished with two points in 21 minutes in the Mavericks’ 136-132 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was Curry’s lowest point total since he was held scoreless by San Antonio on the day after Christmas. However, it was the second time in three games he was held without a three-pointer.

Mason Plumlee and the Denver Nuggets beat coach Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz, 134-132 in double overtime. Plumlee came off the bench for 16 minutes and hit 2-of-3 shots for five points. He added four rebounds and four assists.

Utah has now lost two straight and four of five.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers, 116-111. Quinn Cook had a big game for L.A. off the bench. Cook had 24 minutes and hit 8-of-14 from the field, 5-of-9 from three. He finished with 21 piots, his second-highest total of the season and most since Jan. 15. It was enough to move him past Marvin Bagley III into 44 place on Duke’s NBA scoring list.

Portland lost to the Clippers, 122-117, but Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting for the Trail Blazers. In 35 minutes off the bench, Trent hit 6-of-10 from three and 7-of-13 from the field for 22 points

After scoring in double figures just five times in the first half of the season, Trent has now done it in all five Bubble games, the longest double-digit scoring streak of his career. He’s also topped 20 in three of the last four games after doing it four times in 53 games, before the pandemic shut down the season.

Trent passed Duke transfer Elliot Williams into 60 place on the Blue Devils’ NBA scoring list.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

Victor Dimukeje, Chris Rumph II Ranked Among Four Most-Explosive Edge Rushers

Duke's defensive line should be able to pressure quarterbacks this year. Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II were both named among the top four most explosive edge rushers in college football in a preseason analysis.

ShawnKrest

Duke Receives One Vote in Preseason Poll

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Duke received one vote, the first time the Blue Devils have had someone write their name on a ballot since last year's preseason poll. Duke will play three preseason top 25 teams this year.

ShawnKrest

Career Night for Grayson Allen Leads NBA Blue Devils

Grayson Allen hit a career-high six three-pointers in eight attempts and scored a season-high 20 points, but fellow Duke alum Quin Snyder got the last laugh as his Jazz beat Allen's Grizzlies. Quinn Cook scored his first NBA Bubble points in Wednesday action

ShawnKrest