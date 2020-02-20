BlueDevilCountry
Duke at NC State: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke takes its seven-game winning streak back on the road to face NC State at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Blue Devils have dropped four of their last six games against the Pack in Raleigh, despite being the higher-rated team the majority of the time. Duke also had a fifth loss at PNC Arena, to Mercer in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament, so the trip will definitely have coach Mike Krzyzewski's full attention.

The Blue Devils are fully healthy. Cassius Stanley, who missed Saturday's game after getting poked in the eye in pregame, is seeing clearly and participated in pregame warmups without incident.

State finds itself on the NCAA bubble yet again and in search of a signature win to impress the selection committee. Duke certainly would fit the bill. The Blue Devils are the first of two top-10 teams State hosts this week. No. 8 Florida State follows on Saturday.

There are intriguing matchups inside and out. Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey will go up against the ACC's leading shot blocker in Manny Bates, who averages three swats a game. D.J. Funderburk will also provide trouble in the paint as State will look to double up on Carey.

Meanwhile, at point guard, two of the conference's best will be going head to head. Tre Jones has stepped up as a top scorer for Duke while underscoring his case as one of the nation's top defenders after helping hold Notre Dame's T.J. Gibbs and Rex Pflueger scoreless last time out. State's Markell Johnson is the ACC's assists leader and one of the leaders in steals.

Mike Eades leads an officiating crew that includes John Gaffney and Brian O'Connell.

Your starters: Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Jordan Goldwire, Tre Jones, Matthew Hurt. Duke is 6-2 with that lineup.

State lines up with Markell Johnson, CJ Bryce, Devon Daniels, DJ Funderburk, Manny Bates.

State with four quick points. DJ Funderburk has been playing without a shoe since the first possession of the game. A foul gives him the chance to lace back up though.

Matthew Hurt picks up his second foul, 2 minutes in. He'll go to the bench. State up 10-1.

Duke has missed its first five shots, while State is 5-of-7.

As we go to the under 16, Duke is down 10-2 and the arena is rocking. Duke now 0-for-6 from the field and 2-for-4 from the line. State is driving the lane. Eight of its 10 points have been in the paint.

