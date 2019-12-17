DukeMaven
Duke Ranked 13th in Initial NET Ratings

ShawnKrest

The first NET rankings of the new college basketball season are out, and Duke is surprisingly low.

The Blue Devils, who moved up three spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, which was also released on Monday, are currently ranked No. 13 in NET.

The ratings replaced the RPI as the preferred analytics evaluation tool by the NCAA Tournament selection committee last season. It takes into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.

Duke, 9-1 on the season, trails Ohio State, Kansas, San Diego State, Butler, Baylor, Gonzaga, Auburn, Louisville, Stanford, Dayton, Maryland and West Virginia.

Duke’s average opponent has a 120 NET ranking, which is 33 toughest among all schools. Only three of the teams ahead of the Blue Devils—Kansas, West Virginia and Maryland—had a better quality of opponent. The same three teams are the only ones ahead of Duke with a better strength of schedule, which has the Blue Devils ranked 31.

Duke’s non-conference strength of schedule ranks 46. Six teams ahead of Duke are better—Kansas, Baylor, Auburn, Dayton, Maryland and West Virginia.

Duke’s 2-0 road record is also better than all but two of the teams ahead of it—Gonzagan and San Diego State, both 3-0.

The NET divides teams into four Quadrants, based on their quality. Duke is 4-0 against Quadrant I (the highest quality) teams, which is not only the best record but also the most games any team in the top 348 have played against Quadrant I teams. (Maryland Eastern Shore, No. 349 in NET, is 0-5 against them.)

Duke is 0-1 against Quadrant II, 3-0 against Quadrant III and 2-0 against Quadrant IV. Among teams ranked ahead of the Blue Devils, only West Virginia (also 2-0) has played as few games against the worst teams. No. 6 Gonzaga is 7-0 against Quadrant IV.

Duke ranks second in the ACC in NET, behind Louisville, third in opponent’s average NET, behind Wake Forest and Florida State, third in strength of schedule and non-conference strength of schedule, behind Florida State and Miami.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Target Da'Quan Johnson Decommits From Troy

ShawnKrest

Three-star athlete Da'Quan Johnson took a step toward becoming a member of Duke's Class of 2020 when he decommitted from Troy on Sunday evening. Read more.

Duke Lands Commitment From 2020 Linebacker Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke's late push for Georgia 3-star linebacker Ryan Smith paid off when the Blue Devils got a commitment on Sunday night, bringing their 2020 class to 13. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Addison Penn

ShawnKrest

With three days to go until Signing Day, Duke continues to work. Today, we look at a very late target of the Blue Devils, center Addison Reed, who got his Duke offer six days before NSD. Read now

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Update on Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

It was good news/bad news for Duke in the last-minute push to National Signing Day. The Blue Devils missed out on end Jared Ivey and quarterback Deuce Spann, but there are positive developments on uncommitted linebacker Ryan Smith. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Uncharacteristically, Duke is scrambling to nail down prospects as Signing Day approaches. In today's installment of NSD Drama, we look at the Alabama athlete Duke is trying to flip from Troy: Da'Quan Johnson. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke still has roster spots to fill with less than a week to go until National Signing Day. With some rare drama as NSD gets closer, we take a look at Duke's unresolved storylines in an ongoing series. This time, we look at Georgia linebacker and Louisville target Ryan Smith. Read more.

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey never played the post in high school and has learned all his moves down low since arriving at Duke. But his stats and the beyond-the-box-score numbers both show that he's dominating underneath. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.