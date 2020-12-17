Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Thread

Duke has had an eventful December, and it's just half over.

The Blue Devils lost to Illinois, for a second non-conference home loss--the first time that's happened to Duke since 1982, and fell to 2-2 on the year for the first time in 21 years.

That would be enough for Duke haters to celebrate, but then Mike Krzyzewski criticized the NCAA in response to a postgame question, saying that they should reassess whether or not to play as COVID cases increased.

The comments earned him social media scorn for excuse making and an attack from Alabama coach Nate Oats, who later apologized.

A short time later, Duke cancelled its remaining non-conference games in order to give the players a holiday break at home. That will start after the ACC opener on Wednesday.

And that opener will come at Notre Dame, a traditional trouble spot for the Blue Devils in the early season. Duke lost in South Bend in Notre Dame's first ever ACC game, and Mike Brey--the only former Krzyzewski assistant to beat Coach K--has beaten his old boss five times.

This year's Notre Dame team features experience, including five junior starters. They'll match up against a Duke team that has struggled to find an identity while integrating six freshmen and a grad transfer.

One of those freshmen won't be available Wednesday, as Jalen Johnson didn't make the trip to South Bend, costing Duke its top rebounder and number three scorer.

Notre Dame is coming off a win over Kentucky in Rupp Arena and all four of the Irish's games have been settled by 10 points or fewer.

Duke has a new starting lineup for the game: Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward both start, along with Jordan Goldwire, Matthew Hurt and Patrick Tape

Very interesting lineup with essentially three point guards. They seem very active early. Blue Devils jump out to a 5-2 lead.

Hurt looking very awkward shooting. His first three-point attempt looked like a big man shooting--all arms and very stiff. Just airballed a midrange jumper too.