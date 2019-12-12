Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

Last week, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski dropped in on Hoopfest to watch Virginia’s Paul VI beat Florida’s IMG Academy. It made perfect sense, since Coach K had three 2020 signees on the two teams. Jeremy Roach is a guard on Paul VI, while Mark Williams and Jalen Johnson (who didn’t play in the game) are on IMG.

It turns out, Krzyzewski may have had another motive, apart from checking in on the three future Blue Devils he’s already landed.

On Wednesday, Duke extended an offer to Roach’s teammate, 2021 guard Trevor Keels.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder is a four-star shooting guard. He’s rated the No. 35 player in the class and the No. 5 shooting guard, according to 247Sports. Keels has also picked up offers from Florida, Villanova, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State and has taken a junior-year official visit to Virginia.

Keels impressed Coach K in his Hoopfest performance. He scored 25 points with four rebounds against IMG, then added 34 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game against Word of God. He also hit six of nine three-pointers in the title game to win the MVP award.

In addition to Duke’s offer, Keels also received an offer from Michigan following his Hoopfest outburst.

Keels is billed as a top shooter, but his highlight film shows that he shines brightest driving to the basket. Keels is aggressive and unafraid of contact, scoring against much bigger players with a variety of moves, including floaters, fakes and shots from all angles.

Keels is the third junior to receive a Duke offer this week. Krzyzewski extended offers to Canadian center Charles Bediako and Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler.

Eight juniors have received Duke offers. In addition to the three this week, Duke has offered small forward AJ Griffin, who is already committed to the Blue Devils, forward Jonathan Kuminga, shooting guard Max Christie, power forward Paolo Banchero and small forward Patrick Baldwin.