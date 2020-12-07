HomeBasketballFootball
Duke Prepares For Illinois in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Jordan Goldwire discusses Duke's early season progress
Duke faces Illinois in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge this week, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire knows what that means—a matchup against Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu.

“I’ll probably spend a good amount of time guarding Ayo,” he said. “They’re a really good team, deep. It’s another Michigan State type game. They’ll probably come out being physical. It’s going to be a similar game. We’ve got to come out being ready to play. Everybody’s got to rebound, get good shots and hit shots.”

Duke has had plenty to work on since last week’s loss to Michigan State.

“We’re trying to get better movement on offense,” Goldwire said. “Limit turnovers. Obviously, we haven’t shot the ball particularly well. We’ve just got to do a better job hitting shots. I think it’ll come. I think guys are trying to play together, trying to get the ball to teammates. We just end up turning it over and not making smart plays. I think it comes down to a couple different things. It’s definitely something we’ve got to cut down.”

Duke has come out with slow starts in games this season, which Goldwire also thinks the team needs to fix.

“We’ve got to come out and get off to a good start. Slow starts have kind of put us in the hole. We have to play 40 minutes. We have spurts where we look good and spurts where we don’t. We’re just trying to put together a full game. That’s going to be the main focal point.”

