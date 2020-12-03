Duke Reschedules Gardner-Webb, Postpones Elon

Duke managed to put one postponed game back on its schedule while losing another one that had been on the docket as college basketball’s scheduling scramble continues to impact the Blue Devils in the opening weeks of the season.

Duke has not had a positive test, but COVID-19 issues with opposing teams have now impacted two games in the first four.

Duke’s game versus Elon on Sunday, Dec. 6 has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at Elon.

Elon paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Tier 1 personnel group, which the school defines as student-athletes, coaches or support staff. Exposed team members must observe a 14-day isolation and quarantine period.

Sunday’s game was supposed to be part of the Mako Medical Duke Classic, and MTE co-hosted by Howard and Duke. Elon’s game at Howard, also part of the MTE, was also postponed.

Elon announced the postponements earlier in the week, but Duke didn’t issue a statement until Thursday.

Duke opens the Mako Medical Duke Classic on Friday night against Bellarmine.

While Duke and Elon look for a time to make up the game, the Blue Devils have managed to secure a date for their previously postponed season opener.

The Duke men’s basketball program announced Thursday that its game versus Gardner-Webb, originally set for Wednesday, Nov. 25 as the season opener, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The game will be held at Cameron Indoor Stadium.



The matchup was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the GWU program. The rescheduled game tips at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network Extra.