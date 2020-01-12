DukeMaven
Duke Rolls Over Wake Forest at Cameron

ShawnKrest

Duke hit the quarter mark in the ACC’s new 20-game conference schedule at a perfect 5-0 after a dominating 90-59 win over Wake Forest.

Tre Jones scored the first five points of the game and the Blue Devils never looked back.

“Tre was magnificent,” said coach Mike Krzyzewski after his point guard scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 3-of-4 from long range. He added five assists and four steals and helped lead the defensive effort on Wake’s leading scorer, Brandon Childress.

Attempting to run the Wake offense against pressure from Jones and Jordan Goldwire, Childress finished 0-for-6 from the field and was held scoreless with four turnovers.

“With (injured Wake guard Chaundee) Brown out you could concentrate a little more on him,” Coach K said. “It wasn’t just one guy... our big guy... whoever it was, we committed to more (help) on him. The pressure that Tre and then J-Gold, to go along with that, were putting on... it was tough for him to get an open look. He has a lot of pressure on him with Brown being out.”

The Blue Devils identified Wake’s transition offense as the key to the game and were able to shut it down, outscoring Wake 8-0 on fast break points in the first half and 18-9 for the game. Duke also outscored the Deacs in points off turnovers, 18-6.

It was Duke’s third win by 30-plus points in the last four ACC contests and gave Duke its ninth straight win.

Duke also got 16 points from Cassius Stanley and 11 each from Jack White and Joey Baker.

