BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Scoring List: At Boston College Update

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. (7 points, 115 total) moved up four spots to 262, passing Gene Bledsoe, Herbert Cheek, John Cantwell and tying Jack Coleman.

Joey Baker (8 points, 129 total) moved up three spots to 252, passing Buck Cheek, Dick Latimer and Weldon Williams. Baker also tied John Smith for 71 on the Three Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (2 points, 240 total) moved up two spots to 206, passing Carl Sapp and tying Harold Morrison.

Cassius Stanley (7 points, 253 total) passed Josh Hairston into 202. Stanley also passed Frank Jackson and Billy McCaffrey into 197 on the Duke Rebounding List. Stanley also tied Billy King and Rosown McLeod for 53 on the Dunks List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t score, but he passed Clay Buckley and tied Frank Jackson for 200 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire also tied Cherokee Parks for 78 on the Duke Assists List. Goldwire tied Lee Melchionni for 69 on the Duke Steals List.

Jack White didn’t score, but he tied Shavlik Randolph, Randy Denton and Jay Bilas for 112 on the Duke Assists List.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Zion Williamson and Shavlik Randolph into 58 on the Duke Steals List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 391 total) moved up four spots to 162, passing Dayton Allen, Bob Gantt, Trevon Duval and Garland Loftis. Carey also moved up five spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 144, passing Matt Christensen, Martin Nessley and Tom Emma. Carey also tied Dahntay Jones and Matt Christensen for 49 on the Blocked Shots List. Carey tied Taymon Domzalski for 45 on the Dunks List.

Tre Jones (18 points, 641 total) moved up three spots to 117, passing Brandon Ingram, Dick Crowder and Steve Vandenberg. Jones also tied Jayson Tatum for 138 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Survives Boston College in Ragged Game

Duke nearly stepped into a trap. In between a win at Syracuse and a trip to UNC, the Blue Devils left their offense behind as they headed to Boston College. After trailing most of the game, Duke put together a late run to pull out the win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Boston College for the second of three straight road games. We'll have analysis and updates of the game. Feel free to join in

ShawnKrest

Duke Now the Favorite to Win National Title

At least one sports book has released update odds to win the national title, and Duke has moved past Gonzaga and Kansas to become the favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta. Read more

ShawnKrest

How Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Measure Up to Wooden Award Top 20

Duke is one of three teams with multiple players on the Wooden Award top 20. Here's how Vernon Carey and Tre Jones measure up with their competition for the player of the year honor.

ShawnKrest

Former Duke Walk-Ons Win $50K From NFL For 3D Printing Breakthrough

Three former Duke walk-ons designed and printed a customized brace for quarterback Daniel Jones when he broke his collarbone in 2018. Now graduated, they have a business, which was honored by the NFL for their innovation. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Boston College: Preview and Tale of the Tape

Duke looks to sweep Boston College after getting a big win at home on New Year's Eve. Here's a look at how the teams match up. Read more

ShawnKrest

Where Does Tre Jones Rank Among the 10 Cousy Award Candidates?

Tre Jones was chosen as one of the final 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in college. Where does he rank among the 10? We took a look.

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey Sweeps ACC Weekly Awards

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. scored 52 points and grabbed 30 rebounds last week, earning him ACC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors. It's the second time this year he's swept the awards. Read more

ShawnKrest

Stanford's Devery Hamilton Chooses Duke

Duke gets its second Power Five transfer in as many days. Devery Hamilton, a former Stanford offensive lineman, announced that he was finishing his college career at Duke. Hamilton visited at the same time as Clemson QB Chase Brice, who committed a day earlier. Read more

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Commits to Blue Devils

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice announced that he was transferring to Duke, following an official visit to campus over the weekend. Brice becomes the favorite to start for the Blue Devils next season. Read more

ShawnKrest