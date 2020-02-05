Wendell Moore Jr. (7 points, 115 total) moved up four spots to 262, passing Gene Bledsoe, Herbert Cheek, John Cantwell and tying Jack Coleman.

Joey Baker (8 points, 129 total) moved up three spots to 252, passing Buck Cheek, Dick Latimer and Weldon Williams. Baker also tied John Smith for 71 on the Three Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (2 points, 240 total) moved up two spots to 206, passing Carl Sapp and tying Harold Morrison.

Cassius Stanley (7 points, 253 total) passed Josh Hairston into 202. Stanley also passed Frank Jackson and Billy McCaffrey into 197 on the Duke Rebounding List. Stanley also tied Billy King and Rosown McLeod for 53 on the Dunks List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t score, but he passed Clay Buckley and tied Frank Jackson for 200 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire also tied Cherokee Parks for 78 on the Duke Assists List. Goldwire tied Lee Melchionni for 69 on the Duke Steals List.

Jack White didn’t score, but he tied Shavlik Randolph, Randy Denton and Jay Bilas for 112 on the Duke Assists List.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Zion Williamson and Shavlik Randolph into 58 on the Duke Steals List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (17 points, 391 total) moved up four spots to 162, passing Dayton Allen, Bob Gantt, Trevon Duval and Garland Loftis. Carey also moved up five spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 144, passing Matt Christensen, Martin Nessley and Tom Emma. Carey also tied Dahntay Jones and Matt Christensen for 49 on the Blocked Shots List. Carey tied Taymon Domzalski for 45 on the Dunks List.

Tre Jones (18 points, 641 total) moved up three spots to 117, passing Brandon Ingram, Dick Crowder and Steve Vandenberg. Jones also tied Jayson Tatum for 138 on the Duke Rebounding List.