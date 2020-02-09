BlueDevilCountry
Duke Scoring List: At UNC Update

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Jr. (17 points, 132 total) moved up 10 spots to 252 passing Cameron Hall, Tim Teer, Jim LIccardo, Weldon Williams and tying Joey Baker (3 points, 132 total). Moore also passed Derryck Thornton and tied Taylor King for 215 on the Duke Rebounding List.

Cassius Stanley (22 points, 275 total) moved up six spots to 196 passing Derryck Thornton, Jack Mullen, Terry Chili and Jim Suddath. Stanley also passed Harry Giles to move into 195 on the Duke Rebounding List. He tied Elliot Williams and Alex’s dad Dave O’Connell for 158 on the Duke Assists List and tied Kenny Blakeney for 76 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (18 points, 409 total) moved up six spots to 156 passing Alex O’Connell, Frank Jackson, Glenn Price, Mike Chappell, Dave Scarborough and tying Denny Ferguson.

Alex O’Connell (6 points, 398 total) moved up two spots (and down one) to 160 passing Frank Jackson and Dave Scarborough.

Javin DeLaurier didn’t move up the scoring list, but he passed Larry Saunders into 64 on the Duke Rebounding List. DeLaurier also passed Ricky Price and Roshown McLeod and tied Rasheed Sulaimon and Ryan Kelly for 55 on the Duke Steals List. DeLaurier tied Wendell Carter Jr. and Greg Newton for 23rd on the Slam Dunks List.

Jordan Goldwire didn’t move up the scoring list but he passed Miles Plumlee and Luke Kennard and tied Dahntay Jones for 66 on the Duke Steals List.

Joey Baker didn’t move up the scoring list, but he tied Antonio Vrankovic for 167 on the Duke Assists List. Baker also tied Derryck Thornton for 70 on the Three Pointers List. Baker and Matthew Hurt (who didn’t move up the scoring list either) both tied Chase Jeter for 134 on the Duke Steals List.

Tre Jones (28 points, 669 total) moved up six spots to 111 passing Richie O’Connor, Sean Dockery, Lance Thomas, Marty Clark, Miles Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor. Jones passed Chris Collins and tied Jeff Capel for 39 on the Duke Steals List.

