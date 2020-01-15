Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

Duke lost at Clemson on Tuesday night, getting upset by the Tigers, 79-72.

Despite the disappointing result for the No. 3 Blue Devils, there was plenty of movement on the career scoring lists, as well as the lists for rebounds, assists and made three-pointers.

Here’s a look at which Blue Devils moved up, and which former Blue Devils got passed.

Jordan Goldwire (6 points, 130 total) moved up two spots to 251, passing Dick Latimer and Weldon Williams. Goldwire also moved up three spots to 83, passing Richie O’Connor, George Moses and Antonio Lang.

Matthew Hurt (2 points, 181 total) moved up two spots to 233, passing Don Tobin and tying Charles Driesell.

Cassius Stanley (14 points, 187 total) moved up seven spots to 229, passing Matthew Hurt, Charles Driesell, Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad) and Taylor King.

Jack White (9 points, 261 total) moved up two spots to 199, passing Derryck Thornton and Hal Turner. White also passed Marques Bolden into 107 place on the Duke Rebounding List

Vernon Carey Jr. (20 points, 299 total) moved up 12 spots to 179, passing Carmen Wallace, Jeff Dawson, Ron Herbster, Marty Doherty, Bill Mock, Hayes Clement, Ron Wendelin and Kenny Blakeney.

Tre Jones (17 points, 564 total) moved up four spots to 123, passing Luol Deng, Paul Schmidt, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek. Jones also moved up three spots on the Duke Assists List, to 22, passing Chris Collins and tying Kyle Singler and Daniel Ewing. He also passed his brother Tyus on the Three-Pointers List, moving into 52.