DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke Scoring List: Clemson Update

ShawnKrest

Duke lost at Clemson on Tuesday night, getting upset by the Tigers, 79-72.

Despite the disappointing result for the No. 3 Blue Devils, there was plenty of movement on the career scoring lists, as well as the lists for rebounds, assists and made three-pointers.

Here’s a look at which Blue Devils moved up, and which former Blue Devils got passed.

Jordan Goldwire (6 points, 130 total) moved up two spots to 251, passing Dick Latimer and Weldon Williams. Goldwire also moved up three spots to 83, passing Richie O’Connor, George Moses and Antonio Lang.

Matthew Hurt (2 points, 181 total) moved up two spots to 233, passing Don Tobin and tying Charles Driesell.

Cassius Stanley (14 points, 187 total) moved up seven spots to 229, passing Matthew Hurt, Charles Driesell, Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad) and Taylor King.

Jack White (9 points, 261 total) moved up two spots to 199, passing Derryck Thornton and Hal Turner. White also passed Marques Bolden into 107 place on the Duke Rebounding List

Vernon Carey Jr. (20 points, 299 total) moved up 12 spots to 179, passing Carmen Wallace, Jeff Dawson, Ron Herbster, Marty Doherty, Bill Mock, Hayes Clement, Ron Wendelin and Kenny Blakeney.

Tre Jones (17 points, 564 total) moved up four spots to 123, passing Luol Deng, Paul Schmidt, Rodney Hood and Brian Zoubek. Jones also moved up three spots on the Duke Assists List, to 22, passing Chris Collins and tying Kyle Singler and Daniel Ewing. He also passed his brother Tyus on the Three-Pointers List, moving into 52.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Undermanned Duke Loses at Clemson

No. 3 Duke was upset by Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum. With two injured players, the Blue Devils struggled with defense and turnovers as the Tigers followed up a win in Chapel Hill with a big home win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Clemson: Gameday Open Thread

Duke travels to Littlejohn to face Clemson in its sixth ACC game. We have updates and analysis all game long. Check in here.

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker Out For Clemson Game With Ankle Sprain

Duke, already without Wendell Moore Jr., lost another contributor for the road game against Clemson on Tuesday, after Joey Baker sprained his ankle in practice this week. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Wins ACC Player of the Week

Tre Jones won the ACC Player of the Week award for the second time this season. Vernon Carey has also won the honor this year, giving Duke multiple winners for the 33rd time in the award's 51-year history. Jones is the 32nd Blue Devil to win it multiple times in a season. Read more

ShawnKrest

Three Blue Devils Advance to NFC Championship Game

Laken Tomlinson and Daniel Helm of the 49ers will meet Lucas Patrick of the Packers in the NFC Championship game, guaranteeing Duke at least one former player in the Super Bowl. Read more for a look at Duke's history with the big game.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "It's Good to Score"

Cassius Stanley had 16 points in Duke's win over Wake Forest. He said that even though everyone likes to score, the Blue Devils are willing to share the ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: I Just Take What Defense Gives Me

Tre Jones was the scoring hero against Wake Forest, with 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting. That's because the Deacs were sagging in to double and triple team center Vernon Carey. Read more

ShawnKrest

Danny Manning: Wake Needed "More of Everything" Against Duke

Wake Forest held Vernon Carey to single digits in points and rebounds, but he still had an impact on the game. Coach Danny Manning said their attention to Carey allowed Duke's shooters to be open from three. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: Tre Jones Best in Country at Passing Ahead

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said point guard Tre Jones was "spectacular" in the win over Wake Forest. Coach K said Jones is the best in the country at passing ahead and throwing the deep ball. Read more

ShawnKrest

Jack White on Australian Wildfires: I Just Feel a Bit Helpless

Jack White is from Australia, and the wildfires are currently about an hour from his hometown, which isn't far, especially for someone half a world away. Read more and watch

ShawnKrest