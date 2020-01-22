Joey Baker (9 points, 119 total) moved up seven spots to 258 passing Gene Bledsoe, John Cantwell, Cameron Hall and Don Miller and tying Tim Teer. Baker moved up three spots on the Three Pointers list, to 72 passing Marvin Bagley, Zion Williamson and Tom Emma.

Jordan Goldwire (4 points, 138 total) moved past Todd Anderson into 250. Goldwire also passed Cassius Stanley, Elliot Williams and Antonio Vrankovic into 204 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire moved into 81 on the Duke Assists List passing John Harrell

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 220 total) moved up four spots to 219, passing Fred Shabel, Allen Williams, CB Claiborne and Bill McCahan. Stanley tied Vrankovic and Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad) for 205 on the Duke Rebounding List Stanley moved ahead of Jordan Goldwire into sole possession of 81 on the Three Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (22 points, 219 total) moved up five spots to 220, passing Bill Martin, Shabel, Williams and Claiborne and tying McCahan. Hurt also passed Trevon Duval into 211 on the Duke Rebounding List. Hurt moved up five spots on the Three Pointers List to 64, passing Carmen Wallace, Corey Maggette, Nick Horvath, Trevon Duval and tying Billy McCaffrey.

Jack White (5 points, 268 total) moved up two spots to 196 passing Terry Chili and Jim Suddath. White moved into a tie with Grant Hill and Tommy Amaker for 55 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (11 points, 322 total) passed Marv Decker into 178. Carey also tied Gary Tren Jr. for 160 on the Duke Rebounding List

Javin DeLaurier (5 points, 351 total) moved up two to 169 passing Nick Horvath and tying Clyde Allen. DeLaurier also moved up six spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 66, passing Trajan Langdon, Billy King, Jeff Capel, Shavlik Randolph Bob Lakata and Jason Williams.

Alex O’Connell (8 points, 381 total) moved up three spots to 162 passing Dayton Allen, Bob Gantt and Trevon Duval.

Tre Jones (16 points, 592 total) passed Shavlik Randolph into 122. Jones tied JJ Redick for 21 on the Duke Assists List. Jones moved into a tie with Frank Jackson for 50 on the Three Pointers List.