Duke Scoring List: Miami (Home) Update

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker (9 points, 119 total) moved up seven spots to 258 passing Gene Bledsoe, John Cantwell, Cameron Hall and Don Miller and tying Tim Teer. Baker moved up three spots on the Three Pointers list, to 72 passing Marvin Bagley, Zion Williamson and Tom Emma.

Jordan Goldwire (4 points, 138 total) moved past Todd Anderson into 250. Goldwire also passed Cassius Stanley, Elliot Williams and Antonio Vrankovic into 204 on the Duke Rebounding List. Goldwire moved into 81 on the Duke Assists List passing John Harrell

Cassius Stanley (9 points, 220 total) moved up four spots to 219, passing Fred Shabel, Allen Williams, CB Claiborne and Bill McCahan. Stanley tied Vrankovic and Dave O’Connell (Alex’s dad) for 205 on the Duke Rebounding List Stanley moved ahead of Jordan Goldwire into sole possession of 81 on the Three Pointers List.

Matthew Hurt (22 points, 219 total) moved up five spots to 220, passing Bill Martin, Shabel, Williams and Claiborne and tying McCahan. Hurt also passed Trevon Duval into 211 on the Duke Rebounding List. Hurt moved up five spots on the Three Pointers List to 64, passing Carmen Wallace, Corey Maggette, Nick Horvath, Trevon Duval and tying Billy McCaffrey.

Jack White (5 points, 268 total) moved up two spots to 196 passing Terry Chili and Jim Suddath. White moved into a tie with Grant Hill and Tommy Amaker for 55 on the Three Pointers List.

Vernon Carey Jr. (11 points, 322 total) passed Marv Decker into 178. Carey also tied Gary Tren Jr. for 160 on the Duke Rebounding List

Javin DeLaurier (5 points, 351 total) moved up two to 169 passing Nick Horvath and tying Clyde Allen. DeLaurier also moved up six spots on the Duke Rebounding List to 66, passing Trajan Langdon, Billy King, Jeff Capel, Shavlik Randolph Bob Lakata and Jason Williams.

Alex O’Connell (8 points, 381 total) moved up three spots to 162 passing Dayton Allen, Bob Gantt and Trevon Duval.

Tre Jones (16 points, 592 total) passed Shavlik Randolph into 122. Jones tied JJ Redick for 21 on the Duke Assists List. Jones moved into a tie with Frank Jackson for 50 on the Three Pointers List.

Basketball

Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

The Blue Devils snapped a two game winning streak with a 30-point rout of Miami, Duke's second 30-point win over the Hurricanes this month. Read more.

ShawnKrest

by

BallisLife

Miami at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Miami takes on Duke in a matchup of two teams on two-game ACC skids. We’ll have courtside updates all night.

ShawnKrest

Duke Hires Greg Frey as Offensive Line Coach

Duke confirmed the hiring, reported last week, of Greg Frey as the team's offensive line coach. Frey has coached line in the power five for 12 seasons and replaces Jim Bridge, who left for Memphis. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wendell Moore Still "a Few Weeks" From Return

Wendell Moore broke a bone in his hand on Jan. 4 and had surgery two days later. Two weeks into his recovery, he still has "a few weeks" to go. Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: "That Was a Brutal Game ... You Can't Have That."

Duke fell behind early in its loss to Louisville after the Cardinals forced several turnovers with their physical defense. That left coach Mike Krzyzewski comparing the game to old Pistons-Bulls slugfests ... and the UFC. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Sbolden1

Coach K: I’m Just Saying the Game Shouldn’t be Played That Way

Coach K clarified his complaints about the physical play in Duke's loss to Louisville, saying he didn't want it to sound like "sour grapes." "I'm just saying the game shouldn't be played that way," he added. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Dan the Fan

Joey Baker on Darius Perry Incident: Just Making Sure Everything Was Good

Joey Baker went nose-to-nose with Darius Perry after the Louisville player sent Cassius Stanley to the floor. Baker said he's friends with Perry and it wasn't a big deal. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: It's a Long Journey

Duke has lost back-to-back games in the ACC, against more experienced teams. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke needs to get older. "It's a long journey." Watch

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones: "I Let My Team Down"

Tre Jones scored 12 points and had seven assists against Louisville. But Duke was slow to respond to the physical play that gave Louisville an early lead, and Jones takes full responsibility. Watch.

ShawnKrest

Cassius Stanley: "Just Too Big a Deficit"

Cassius Stanley scored 24 points against Louisville, but it wasn't enough as Duke lost to the Cardinals. Stanley said the key was Duke falling behind by 15 early. "That’s a lot to make up in the ACC." Watch

ShawnKrest