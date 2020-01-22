Duke Gets Back on Winning Track With Rout of Miami

Duke faced Miami for the second time this month and delivered a second 30-point win over the Hurricanes, winning 89-59 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak, moving to 16-3, 6-2 in the ACC, a half game out of first place.

Duke simply shot the lights out against the ice cold Hurricanes. Duke’s first five shots of the game were three–pointers, with three of them falling. The Blue Devils hit five of their first seven shots before the first media timeout to build an eight-point lead.

Miami, meanwhile, missed three of its first 18 shots, including 11 in a row, as Duke’s lead quickly grew to 18 with 11 minutes to go before half, 25 with 3:29 to go in the first half, and as much as 29 before the break.

Duke shot 51.5 percent in the first half, taking more threes than twos (17 to 16) making more threes (9 to 8) and at a higher percentage (52.9 to 50). The Blue Devils then shot 54.8 percent in the second half, leading wire to wire.

Miami shot 27.8 percent in the first half, 1-of-10 from three, and 30 percetn from the game, 4-of-18 from three.

Chris Lykes, the Hurricanes’ point guard and leading scorer, was a target of Duke’s pressure defense, keyed by Tre Jones. Lykes was scoreless in the first half and finished 3-of-13 for nine points with no assists.

The Blue Devils were led by Matthew Hurt, who scored 22 points on 4-of-7 from three, adding six rebounds. Tre Jones had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds. Vernon Carey had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Blue Devils go into a weekend break in the schedule on a winning note. Duke returns to the court next Tuesday against Pitt.