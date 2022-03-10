Duke Opens ACC Tourney Against Syracuse

Duke opens ACC Tournament play at noon against Syracuse in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The Blue Devils got a double-bye into the Quarterfinals after winning the ACC regular season. No. 9 Syracuse earned a spot after demolishing No. 8 Florida State on Wednesday, 96-57. The win was a costly one for the Cuse, however. Leading scorer Buddy Boeheim punched FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the game and received a one-game suspension from the ACC, making the Orange’s task against Duke much tougher.

Not that Syracuse had much luck against Duke with Boeheim in the game. The Blue Devils handled Syracuse by 20 in Durham ,79-59, in late January, then went to upstate New York and won by 25, 97-72.

“They've handled us both times with no problem,” said coach Jim Boeheim (Buddy’s father). “We haven't been in the game with them. They're particularly difficult for us because of the big guy.”

That would be sophomore Mark Williams, who scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting in the first game and 28 on 11-of-14 shooting—with seven dunks—in the rematch. He added 19 rebounds in the two games.

“They throw it over to the top to him,” Jim Boeheim said.

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero added 15 and 21 points with 13 rebounds in one game in nine assists in the other.

“Banchero is really good in the middle,” coach Boeheim said. “And they've got great shooters. They're a difficult matchup, really difficult matchup for us in our zone. We're going to have to play better offensively than we did in the two games with them to be in the game, but they're a very difficult matchup. It is what it is.”

Officials for the game are Ron Groover, Tommy Morrissey and Tony Henderson.

Usual starters for Duke: Keels, Moore, Banchero, Williams & Griffin

Symir Torrence gets his first start of the year for Syracuse in Boeheim's absence

Duke hits four early three-pointers to take a 14-6 lead heading into the under 16 time out. Moore is 2-2, Keels 2-3. Duke has shot 7 threes, 3 twos.

Duke has missed five shots and rebounded three of them

This is quickly getting out of hand for Syracuse. Duke up 24-13 at the under 12. Blue Devils have missed nine shots and rebounded six of them. Blue Devils are 6-of-13 from three.

Syracuse with a 5-0 run, and then Keels fouls a three-point shooter. Suddenly, it's 24-21

And Williams fouls a three-point shooter. That's back-to-back possessions.

10-0 run, and the lead is down to 1

Back to back threes for little brother Jimmy Boeheim, and Syracuse leads

8-0 run takes us to the under 8, and Cuse leads 33-30.

Duke has now missed seven straight threes. Have taken 21 to 11 twos. The Blue Devils trail at the under 8, 32-31.