Duke Target M.J. Rice on Recruitment, Transferring  High Schools

2022 shooting guard discusses recruitment in exclusive blog
M.J. Rice is on the move again. Last year, he was averaging 25 ppg, nine rebounds and two assists for Durham Academy before tearing his ACL in December. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from the class of 2022 transferred from Durham Academy, a few miles from Duke to Virginia prep school Oak Hill Academy for his final two years of high school.

After one year, however, Rice plans to transfer again, although he still hasn’t announced his destination.

In an exclusive blog for SI All American, Rice said, “At the end of the day, you always have to do what’s best for you, and I saw it was best to transfer. Just for what I needed to accomplish going forward it was the best option.”

According to SI’s recruiting experts, Rice “combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels.”

Rice is ready to get back on the floor after the recovery from ACL and the pandemic, which played havoc with high school and summer basketball schedules.

“I’m just excited to be out on the circuit again!” he wrote. “I’m running with Team Loaded and I’m loving it. It’s all about working hard and having fun for me this spring and summer. I feel like my game has really matured and I’ve improved in every area. Now, it’s just about taking everything to an even higher level.”

As for his recruitment, Rice said his list of schools, which includes Duke, is still growing. He’s also considered the G-League.

“Virginia Tech and Kansas are the latest to offer me and the regular schools that had always been on me like Pitt, Duke, N.C. State and a bunch of others are staying in touch,” he blogged.

