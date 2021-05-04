The MJ Rice Blog: Spring Ball, Recruitment, Next Move and More

Rice decided to transfer from Oak Hill Academy for his senior season, but has yet to reveal where he'll land.

M.J. Rice is an elite shooting guard in the 2022 class who combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels. Last season, Rice was pumping in 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game for Durham (N.C.) Academy before tearing his ACL in December. That production has everyone from Duke to Kentucky to Louisville to Texas Tech to Pittsburgh, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Rice has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

What’s going on world, MJ Rice checking in again, so let’s get to it!

I’m just excited to be out on the circuit again! I’m running with Team Loaded and I’m loving it. It’s all about working hard and having fun for me this spring and summer.

I feel like my game has really matured and I’ve improved in every area. Now, it’s just about taking everything to an even higher level.

Most of you know this by now, but I decided to transfer from Oak Hill for my senior year. I am thankful to the Oak Hill school, staff and basketball team.

One thing I learned and continuing to learn is that everyone has a different path and that’s OK.

At the end of the day, you always have to do what’s best for you, and I saw it was best to transfer.

Just for what I needed to accomplish going forward it was the best option.

Life deals us all changes and when they occur you have to reevaluate and adjust.

Nothing more, nothing less.

I’m not going to say too much more about my next move, but what I will say is God is great and He has always ordered my path! So, with that you all will have to watch in the near future.

Stay tuned!

As for my recruitment, things are going pretty well.

Virginia Tech and Kansas are the latest to offer me and the regular schools that had always been on me like Pitt, Duke, N.C. State and a bunch of others are staying in touch.

I just want to say again that I’m open to everyone, so I definitely want colleges to reach out. I’m just enjoying the process and getting all of the options I can is a part of the process.

I’m open to the G League and every option out there.

I’m done with school now, and I’m happy with how I finished in the classroom too! Good grades!

I got to come back home earlier than I thought, and I’m loving it.

Just being here and relaxing and being with family.

I’ve learned so much over the last year and it’s really helped me on and off the court.

I can honestly say that I’m really having fun right now while I’m playing and that’s what it’s all about!

OK, well with the music I’m still playing my R&B heavy, but I listen to a lot of Pooh Shiesty, Young Boy, Lil Uzi Vert and a couple others. I can’t give y’all all of my playlist right now! Haha!

OK guys, well I’ve gotta get going, but make sure you check back soon for my next blog and take care out there.

God1st. I’m out!

