Duke Targets Patrick Baldwin, Trevor Keels, Charles Bediako on SI99

Three uncommitted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class who are high on Duke’s priority list were named to the SI99.

The ranking of the country’s top basketball prospects from the high school senior class was unveiled this week, naming and rating the 99 players who are candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American honors.

Small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., of Sussex, Wisconsin’s Hamilton High, was No. 5 on the SI99. Duke is in Baldwin’s top 10, along with Georgetown, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, UCLA, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

SI All-American’s evaluation of Baldwin says:

Frame: Lean build with room to add bulk and muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Baldwin is a high-level athlete with great size and speed. He has great lateral movement and quickness, which helps him get free when he’s hunting his elite perimeter jump shot. Baldwin is agile and can play at all paces.

Instincts: Baldwin is the son of UW-Milwaukee head coach Patrick Sr., and it’s clear he’s been taught all of the fundamentals of the game from his dad. Baldwin picks his spots well and recognizes situations quickly and reacts. His feel is one of his best attributes.

Polish: Baldwin never gets rattled or sped up, he’s always within the frame of what he’s trying to accomplish. Since he draws most of the attention on the floor, he’s developed the ability to find the open man in the position where he’s most effective.

Bottom Line: You’d be hard-pressed to find a player that presents a greater matchup advantage on both ends than Baldwin. For the past couple of summers, he ran with Phenom U (Wis.) and averaged 17 points, five rebounds and two assists a game, despite playing with multiple five-star players on the wing. That’s telling.

Shooting guard Trevor Keels of Fairfax, Virginia’s Paul VI Catholic, was No. 13 on the list. Virginia, Villanova, Ohio State and Michigan are other strong contenders for the former high school teammate of Jeremy Roach.

SI All-American’s evaluation says:

Frame: Big and strong build with plenty of room to add even more lean muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Keels is slippery from the wing, using his quick speed bursts to blow by defenders and his elite footwork to maneuver around the court. Keels is agile and is adept at using his strength to finish through contact.

Instincts: Keels is tactical with his approach on the offensive end. He not only recognizes situational mismatches; he also has the skill set to exploit them on all three levels. Keels is a playmaker and an underrated passer with a high basketball IQ.

Polish: Keels is most comfortable creating and remaining in attack mode. His ability to efficiently score on all three levels makes him a nightmare matchup for the opposition. Keels’ combination of strength and skill are his greatest assets.

Bottom Line: Keels is one of the most physically imposing scoring guards in the country. He’ll thrive in an uptempo system but has the ability to excel in the halfcourt because of his ability to get to the line and finish through contact. Keels will be an instant impact player from day one in college.

Center Charles Bediako of Bradenton, Florida’s IMG Academy, was No. 24 in the SI99. The Canadian big man has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Texas and Ohio State, in addition to the Blue Devils.

SI All-American’s evaluation says:

Frame: Slim build with plenty of room to add bulk and fill out at the next level.

Athleticism: Bediako is agile and has great footwork in the paint. He’s long and wiry and runs the floor extremely well. Bediako is quick off his feet and has deceptive strength in the paint, which allows him to thrive in every regard from positioning to scoring to defending.

Instincts: Bediako has precise timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. His high basketball IQ and 7-foot-3 wingspan allow him to excel on both ends of the floor. As a scorer, he continues to progress with his back to the basket and has great touch around the rim.

Polish: Bediako is capable in the paint with great hands and feel on the offensive end. He stays within his capabilities and plays to his strengths. As a shot blocker, Bediako is masterful at staying patient and leaving his feet only when necessary. Bediako has the ability to serve as a one-man zone at times.

Bottom Line: Bediako is still developing on the offensive end but has continued to progress as a low-post scorer who can knock down short jump shots. He thrives as a rebounder/defender and buys into that role, making him an effective piece that will be able to help a school right away.