Duke Updates Heights, Weights for Roster

Duke updated its basketball roster for the 2020-21 season. Here’s a look at the significant changes.

Wendell Moore Jr.: Listed last year at 6-foot-6, 213 pounds, he’s gained three pounds, to 216, but is listed an inch shorter, at 6-foot-5.

Joey Baker: The junior was listed at 6-foot-7, 208 pounds last year. He’s also lost an inch, to 6-foot-6, and is seven pounds lighter, at 201.

Jordan Goldwire: The senior is listed at 6-foot-2, 184 pounds, which is a pound lighter than last season.

Matthew Hurt: The sophomore saw the biggest gain, to 235 pounds, from 214 last season. His height is unchanged, at 6-foot-9.

Michael Savarino: The redshirt freshman is listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, a three-pound gain from last season.

Keenan Worthington: The redshirt freshman is 6-foot-9, 225 pounds. He has gained 14 pounds from last season’s listing.

Mike Buckmire: The senior is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, five pounds lighter than last season.

Patrick Tape: The graduate transfer was listed at 6-foot-10, 220 on Columbia’s roster. Duke has him an inch shorter, at 6-foot-9, and 13 pounds heavier, at 233.

The freshman also show changes from their signing-day measurements.

Forward Jaemyn Brakefield was listed at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds in Duke’s signing day release. He’s gained a pound since then, to 216.

Power forward Henry Coleman III was listed at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds in November. He’s gained 19 pounds, to 229.

Forward Jalen Johnson has gained an inch, now listed at 6-foot-9. He’s also five pounds heavier, at 220.

Point guard Jeremy Roach has dropped an inch, now checking in at 6-foot-1. He’s five pounds lighter, at 175.

Combo guard DJ Steward is listed as an inch shorter, at 6-foot-2, and 12 pounds lighter, at 163.

Seven footer Mark Williams has gained 13 pounds, now listed at 243.

