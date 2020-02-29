BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Duke at Virginia: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke has lost two of three, both to unranked foes on the road, and the Blue Devils head to one of the worst destinations for a team looking to get back on the right track—Charlottesville.

The defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers play a grueling defense with a clock-consuming offense that goes against the fast pace and transition game Duke prefers. The Blue Devils will need patience, discipline and focus, three things that abandoned them in a 22-point loss to NC State and a double-overtime shocker in Winston-Salem.

Virginia had a shaky start to ACC play, but the Cavs seem to be in high gear as March approaches. UVA has won five straight, four straight at home and has held the last five opponents to 65 points or fewer.

At 20-7, 12-5, UVA will try to catch Duke (23-5, 13-4) in the ACC standings.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 5, Virginia 47

Torvik: Duke 5, Virginia 40

Torvik prediction: Duke 60-58

NET ranking: Duke 6, Virginia 52

SOS: Duke 35, Virginia 83

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-2, Virginia 3-3

Tempo: Duke No. 35 nationally, Virginia No. 353

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Virginia defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 115.2 (No. 10 nationally), Virginia 87.2 (No. 4)

Effective shooting: Duke 53.1% (No. 32), Virginia 43.5% (No. 4)

Turnover percentage: Duke 17.9% (No. 98), Virginia 19.3% (No. 141)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 34.7% (No. 19), Virginia 23.3 (No. 21)

Free throw rate: Duke 34.8 (No. 112), Virginia 22.3 (No. 9)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.1% (No. 77), Virginia 29.4% (No. 22)

Two-point shooting: Duke 53.3 (No. 34), Virginia 43.0% (No. 7)

Free throw shooting: Duke 70.7 (No. 184), Virginia 68.4 (No. 67)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.5% (No. 139), Virginia 15.8 (No. 4)

When Virginia has the ball (Duke defense vs. Virginia offense)

Efficiency: Duke 91.1 (No. 15), Virginia 101.0 (No. 190)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.8% (No. 32), Virginia 47.2% (No. 278)

Turnover percentage: Duke 20.5% (No. 81), Virginia 20.1% (No. 251)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 27.6% (No. 153), Virginia 26.9% (No. 210)

Free throw rate: Duke 31.3 (No. 158), Virginia 26.8 (No. 314)

Three-point shooting: Duke 30.1% (No. 38), Virginia 30.3% (No. 307)

Two-point shooting: Duke 46.0% (No. 55), Virginia 48.3% (No. 220)

Free throw shooting: Duke 67.0 (No. 27), Virginia 71.4 (No. 156)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.5% (No. 24), Virginia 7.9% (No. 85)

Virginia leaders:

Mamadi Diakite: 13.6 ppg, 6.7 rebounds

Kihai Clark: 10.8 ppg, 6.0 assists

Braxton Key: 10.0 ppg, 7.3 rebounds

The key:

Virginia will try to follow the same blueprint as everyone else who has beaten or put a scare into the Blue Devils—penetrate and score at the rim or dish to a shooter. Kihai Clark’s ability to get past Tre Jones will be a major factor in determining the result. Duke will need to solve Virginia’s defense to get shots from outside and to work the ball into Vernon Carey in the middle.

Duke’s young team has shown some shakiness in recent games. The team will need to show maturity and poise against a veteran Virginia squad. If the Blue Devils let the frustration of the recent losses and coping with the Cavaliers get to them, there may be some finger pointing and head hanging, which would lead to disaster.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bracketology Update: Wake Loss Drops Duke Again in Projections

Duke's second loss in three games was particularly damaging in NCAA bracket projections. The Blue Devils dropped a seed line in some bracketologists' eyes, was moved farther away in others, and suffered both fates in a few. Here's a roundup.

ShawnKrest

Tre Jones Named Semifinalist for Defensive Player of Year

For the second year in a row, point guard Tre Jones has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. A Duke player has never won the honor. Read more

ShawnKrest

Wake's Danny Manning: Tip Your Hat to Tre Jones

Danny Manning was disappointed that Wake's early 12-point lead dissolved, although he gave credit to Duke's Tre Jones for rallying the Blue Devils. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Coach K: No Excuse for the Two Turnovers We Had

Duke committed two turnovers in the final minute of regulation, allowing Wake Forest to tie the score before winning in double overtime. Coach K said there was no excuse for the mistakes. Watch

ShawnKrest

by

Ct33

Duke Scoring List: At Wake Forest Update

Duke scored 101 points in a disappointing loss to Wake Forest, which sparked plenty of movement on the scoring list, including players moving past Cam Reddish, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Get the full report here

ShawnKrest

Coach K: We’ve Played Really Good Basketball, But Not Tonight

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski defended his team's season, despite the disappointing loss to Wake Forest. He also praised Wake's Brandon Childress. Watch

ShawnKrest

Coach K: I'm Disappointed in Our Group

Duke struggled with turnovers and defending without fouling in a double-overtime loss to Wake Forest. Coach K was critical of several components of Duke's game. Watch

ShawnKrest

Somber Duke Locker Room Discusses Wake Forest Loss

Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Jack White took responsibility for Duke's loss to Wake Forest and said things need to improve. Watch

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls at Wake Forest

For the second time in a week, Duke lost to an unranked in-state opponent by double digits. Six days after losing at NC State by 22, the Blue Devils lost by 12 in double-overtime, blowing a 12-point lead at Wake Forest. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Wake Forest: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads west to take on an unranked in-state opponent, something that didn't end well last Wednesday. The Blue Devils will need to show that the lessons they learned after last week's loss at NC State on focus and motivation were taken to heart. We'll have news and updates all night from courtside.

ShawnKrest