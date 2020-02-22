BlueDevilCountry
Virginia Tech at Duke: Preview and Tale of the Tape

ShawnKrest

Duke will look to get back on the winning track after its seven-game winning streak came to an abrupt and brutal end at NC State earlier this week. The Blue Devils were thoroughly outplayed, losing 88-66 to the Wolfpack.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Duke didn’t need a win as desperately as NC State. The Blue Devils now host another team in desperate need of the win. Virginia Tech has lost six of the last seven to fall from the NCAA bubble. The Hokies are 15-11, 6-9 in the ACC.

Duke had a comeback win in Blacksburg in December, beating the Hokies with a second-hal rally, 77-63.

The Hokies are led by freshman Landers Nolley II, who is pushing Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. for ACC Freshman of the Year honors. Nolley is averaging 17.3 ppg and 6.3 rebounds.

Tale of the tape

KenPom rating: Duke 5, Virginia Tech 98

Torvik: Duke 6, Virginia Tech 96

Torvik prediction: Duke 77-61

NET ranking: Duke 6, Virginia Tech 79

SOS: Duke 15, Virginia Tech 157

Quad 1 record: Duke 4-2, Virginia Tech 2-5

Tempo: Duke No. 38 nationally, Virginia Tech No. 312

When Duke has the ball (Duke offense vs. Virginia Tech defense per Torvik)

Efficiency: Duke 114.2 (No. 13 nationally), Virginia Tech 96.4 (No. 83)

Effective shooting: Duke 53.4% (No. 30), Virginia Tech 48.2% (No. 119)

Turnover percentage: Duke 18.2% (No. 121), Virginia Tech 17.6% (No. 258)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 35.1% (No. 18), Virginia Tech 24.5 (No. 41)

Free throw rate: Duke 33.8 (No. 148), Virginia Tech 25.0 (No. 28)

Three-point shooting: Duke 35.1% (No. 72), Virginia Tech 31.7% (No. 101)

Two-point shooting: Duke 53.7 (No. 28), Virginia Tech 48.6% (No. 143)

Free throw shooting: Duke 69.2 (No. 227), Virginia Tech 67.3 (No. 37)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 8.6% (No. 147), Virginia Tech 9.0 (No. 156)

When Virginia Tech has the ball (Duke defense vs. Virginia Tech offense)

Efficiency: Duke 89.7 (No. 10), Virginia Tech 103.8 (No. 128)

Effective shooting: Duke 45.4% (No. 28), Virginia Tech 51.1% (No. 97)

Turnover percentage: Duke 21.3% (No. 55), Virginia Tech 14.3% (No. 5)

Rebounding percentage: Duke 28.3% (No. 186), Virginia Tech 22.7% (No. 315)

Free throw rate: Duke 30.3 (No. 136), Virginia Tech 24.7 (No. 336)

Three-point shooting: Duke 29.3% (No. 15), Virginia Tech 35.5% (No. 65)

Two-point shooting: Duke 46.0% (No. 60), Virginia Tech 49.1% (No. 179)

Free throw shooting: Duke 66.0 (No. 18), Virginia Tech 70.6 (No. 183)

Blocked shot percentage: Duke 13.3% (No. 26), Virginia Tech 10.0% (No. 281)

Virginia Tech leaders:

Landers Nolley II: 17.3 ppg, 6.3 rebounds

Tyrece Radford: 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rebounds

Wabissa Bede: 5.9 assists

The key:

Tech will challenge Duke on the perimeter. The Blue Devils were gashed by State’s guards, who took advantage of a season-long vulnerability by Duke to dribble drive penetration. Duke will need to shut down driving lanes. Duke also hit 10 of 22 free throws against State. The Blue Devils will need to be more dialed in from the line.

