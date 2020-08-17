The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced that 11 Division I men’s basketball players were named to the newly-formed NABC Player Development Coalition.

The players are tasked with providing “valuable perspective and feedback on college basketball issues.”

Duke sophomore Wendell Moore Jr., was one of 11 selected to serve on the initial coalition.

"I am honored to be named Duke's representative for the NABC Players Development Coalition," said Moore. "This is a tremendous opportunity to have players' voices heard on the many pertinent issues facing college basketball. As a coalition, we are excited to become part of, not simply the recipients of the NCAA's decision-making process. We appreciate the NABC being forward-thinking in this regard. I am anxious to get started."

Moore helped organize a public march and demonstration near his hometown of Charlotte, this offseason, in support of Black Lives Matter.

Moore is one of three ACC players on the coalition—UNC’s Armando Bacot and Syracuse’s Bourama Sidibe are the others.

He’s also one of just four sophomores on the coalition. Bacot, Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. and High Point’s John-Michael Wright are the others. There are no freshmen.



In addition to creating a vehicle for student-athletes to address current issues, the Player Development Coalition will also provide members with numerous professional and personal development experiences. The coalition will meet quarterly and have regular opportunities to address the NABC Board of Directors and NCAA committees.



"Our priority as coaches is to support student-athlete development both on and off the court," said NABC Executive Director Craig Robinson. "As the NABC continues its advocacy and policy work on issues impacting our game, it's vital that input from student-athletes be central to those efforts. Whether it's NIL, transfer parameters, social justice, COVID-19 or a host of other important topics currently impacting college basketball, we will make sure student-athletes' voices are heard. We will also structure the Player Development Coalition to be an impactful experience that benefits these young men well beyond their college years."

Here's the full list of this year’s Player Development Coalition:





Armando Bacot, North Carolina – So.

Evan Battey, Colorado – Jr.

Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky – So.

Kale Catchings, Harvard – Jr.

Collin Gillespie, Villanova – Sr.

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga – Sr.

Joshua Langford, Michigan State – Sr.

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke – So.

RJ Nembhard, TCU – Jr.

Bourama Sidibe, Syracuse – Sr.

John-Michael Wright, High Point – So.