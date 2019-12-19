DukeMaven
Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke returns to the court after a 13-day break for exams with a game against the Wofford Terriers.

Wofford will be looking to add to its collection of Tobacco Road scalps. In December 2014, the Terriers upset NC State in the historic Reynolds Coliseum, where the Wolfpack still play one home game a year.

In 2017, the Terriers knocked off North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center, and this year, Wofford returned to Chapel Hill and beat the Heels in historic Carmichael Arena, in just the second men's game played there since 1986.

Now the Terriers will try to add Cameron Indoor to the list.

Duke appears to be ready to get back a fully healthy Cassius Stanley, who returned from a hamstring injury two weeks early in the last game before the break. After playing limited minutes in that game, he'll likely go longer against the Terriers and was seen going through pregame shooting workouts--and moving well--at about 5:00.

Duke will not have point guard Tre Jones, who was ruled out with a "minor foot injury." Junior backup Jordan Goldwire is expected to start in his place.

Facing a team that clearly is capable of an upset, without their starting point guard, it's worth noting that the last time Duke lost two non-conference games in Cameron in a season was 1982-83, when the Blue Devils fell to Wagner and Louisville. They last time they had two home non-conference losses before the new year was the previous season, when they dropped games to Vanderbilt and App State.

Tre Jones Out For Wofford Game

ShawnKrest

According to reports, Tre Jones will miss Thursday's game with Wofford after the Duke point guard suffered a minor foot injury. Jordan Goldwire is expected to replace him. Read more

Jack White: Your Effort and Energy Shouldn't Change

ShawnKrest

Jack White wants Duke to treat every game like a big game, whether it's UNC or the team that just beat the Tar Heels--Wofford. Watch

Jack White: "We're In a Good Place"

ShawnKrest

Duke captain Jack White gave his state of the team assessment as the Blue Devils come out of a nearly two-week break. Watch

Joey Baker: The Game Has Slowed Down For Me

ShawnKrest

As Duke prepares to play Wofford after a long break for exams, sophomore Joey Baker discusses his expanded role and offseason improvement. Watch

David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that the team didn't recruit a running back, because they like who's returning there, including injured starter Brittain Brown and reserve Marvin Hubbard. Cutcliffe also had a positive report on CB Mark Gilbert. Watch

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more

Coach Cutcliffe Breaks Down 2020 Recruits on Offense

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe gives a rundown on the offensive signees, including QB Luca Diamont. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke Secondary "May Be the Best Tackling Group We've Signed"

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe went through the Blue Devils' 2020 defensive recruits by position group. Watch.

Five Newly-Signed Blue Devil Recruits Enrolling in January

ShawnKrest

Five members of the 16-man class signed by Duke on NSD will enroll in January and participate in spring practice. Read more.