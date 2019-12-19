Duke vs. Wofford: Gameday Open Thread

Duke returns to the court after a 13-day break for exams with a game against the Wofford Terriers.

Wofford will be looking to add to its collection of Tobacco Road scalps. In December 2014, the Terriers upset NC State in the historic Reynolds Coliseum, where the Wolfpack still play one home game a year.

In 2017, the Terriers knocked off North Carolina in the Dean Smith Center, and this year, Wofford returned to Chapel Hill and beat the Heels in historic Carmichael Arena, in just the second men's game played there since 1986.

Now the Terriers will try to add Cameron Indoor to the list.

Duke appears to be ready to get back a fully healthy Cassius Stanley, who returned from a hamstring injury two weeks early in the last game before the break. After playing limited minutes in that game, he'll likely go longer against the Terriers and was seen going through pregame shooting workouts--and moving well--at about 5:00.

Duke will not have point guard Tre Jones, who was ruled out with a "minor foot injury." Junior backup Jordan Goldwire is expected to start in his place.

Facing a team that clearly is capable of an upset, without their starting point guard, it's worth noting that the last time Duke lost two non-conference games in Cameron in a season was 1982-83, when the Blue Devils fell to Wagner and Louisville. They last time they had two home non-conference losses before the new year was the previous season, when they dropped games to Vanderbilt and App State.