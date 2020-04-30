BlueDevilCountry
ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ShawnKrest

ESPN released an updated list of the Top 60 rankings for 2020-21 high school basketball prospects, and Duke’s recruiting targets are clustered near the top.

At the head of the list is five-star small forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 6-foot-7, 210 pounder is expected to release his list of top five finalists soon. Duke is expected to be one of the teams to make the cut.

At No. 3 is Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-foot-9 five-star power forward from Wisconsin. He visited Duke last season, and the Blue Devils are one of the favorites to land him.

At No. 4 is Paolo Banchero, who just included the Blue Devils on his list of six finalists, released a day earlier. The 6-foot-8, five-star power forward has been rumored to be a package deal with point guard Kennedy Chandler, who will release his five finalists later in the day. Chandler is No. 14 on the ESPN list.

Duke’s lone commitment in the 2021 class, five-star small forward A.J. Griffin, is ranked No. 11 on ESPN’s list. Griffin is 6-foot-6, 195 points, and the White Plains, NY product is the son of former NBA player and current Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

Max Christie, a five-star shooting guard, is No. 15 on ESPN’s list. Christie is a 6-foot-5, 170-pounder from Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Trevor Keels, a five-star shooting guard from Fairfax, Virginia, has also been on Duke’s radar. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder is No. 17 on the ESPN rankings.

Duke’s target class would likely be Banchero, Chandler, Griffin, Christie and Baldwin, which would give the Blue Devils a five-star at every position except center.

