Blue Devil Country

Ex-Duke Basketball Forward Experiences Instant NCAAT Exit

Former two-year Duke basketball starter Mark Mitchell saw his junior campaign end in his home state.

Matt Giles

Former Duke basketball forward Mark Mitchell
Former Duke basketball forward Mark Mitchell / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second season in a row, Mark Mitchell was on a team that lost to a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday night, the former Duke basketball talent and his No. 6 seed Missouri Tigers (22-12) fell to the Drake Bulldogs (31-3), 67-57, in their West Regional Round of 64 clash in Wichita.

ALSO READ: Duke's Jon Scheyer Gains Extra Motivation From NC State Banner

Mitchell, a former five-star recruit from Kansas City, Kan., who was part of Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer's first recruiting class and served as a full-time starter in each of his seasons with the Blue Devils, tallied eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in his team-high 35 minutes as a starter versus the Bulldogs.

The 21-year-old entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game this season.

This is not the first time that Mitchell has played only one game in an NCAA Tournament. As a freshman in 2023, he sustained a knee injury the day before the No. 5 seed Blue Devils faced No. 4 seed Tennessee in the Round of 32. Mitchell sat out the contest, and Duke basketball fell, 65-52.

Last season, Mark Mitchell and the No. 4 seed Blue Devils reached the Elite Eight before suffering a 76-64 upset loss at the hands of No. 11 seed NC State.

ALSO READ: Blue Devils May Trail Fellow ACC School for Five-Star Nate Ament

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball