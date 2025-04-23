Blue Devil Country

Ex-Duke Basketball Recruiting Prize Confirms Landing Spot

The Duke basketball staff lost a five-star to one of its former assistants.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
It took former Duke basketball associate head coach and new Miami Hurricanes head honcho Jai Lucas all of about six weeks to complete the swipe of one of the Blue Devils' five-star 2025 signees.

Last week, Bellaire High School (Texas) small forward Shelton Henderson formally announced his decommitment from the Duke basketball program, roughly five months after pledging allegiance to third-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants. And on Monday, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound bruiser revealed his decision to join Lucas in Coral Gables, Fla.

Henderson, who has already put his new commitment in ink, now headlines a three-deep Miami recruiting haul that ranks No. 34 in the country, per 247Sports.

Lucas, who attended Bellaire as a four-star prep during the mid-2000s, powered both the Duke and Miami recruitments of Henderson. In other words, it wasn't surprising that the Texas talent, stacking up at No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, ultimately decided to flip in light of the up-and-comer coach's move from Durham to Miami in early March.

Duke basketball still boasts a three-deep recruiting haul of its own in the 2025 cycle, featuring the five-star Boozer twins and five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.

