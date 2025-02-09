Blue Devil Country

Failed Physical Keeps Former Duke Basketball Star in Charlotte

Duke basketball products Cam Reddish and Mark Williams won't be trading places in the NBA after all.

Former Duke basketball center Mark Williams
Former Duke basketball center Mark Williams / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, just a few days after the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to trade Dalton Knecht, Duke basketball talent Cam Reddish, a draft pick, and a draft swap to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for NBA Blue Devil center Mark Williams, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the trade was rescinded.

According to Charania, "Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues." As a result, the Lakers (31-19) "failed him on the exam."

Williams, who has missed over half of Charlotte's games across his two and a half years as a pro due to multiple injuries, is averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks through his 23 outings this season.

Meanwhile, Reddish is posting a career-low 3.3 points per game off the bench for first-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach and Duke legend JJ Redick.

"We are excited to welcome Mark back to our Hornets organization," the Hornets (13-37), who also employ former Duke basketball sharpshooter Seth Curry as backcourt reserve, noted on social media. “After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him.

"We have always held great respect for Mark’s talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court."

