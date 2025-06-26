Hornets Trade Center Mark Williams to Suns During NBA Draft
Mark Williams is officially being traded, barring another failed physical, from the Charlotte Hornets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Shams Charania reported during Wednesday night's NBA draft.
In return, the Hornets received the 29th pick in the draft, along with a 2029 first-round pick. Additionally, the Suns sent guard Vasilije Micić to Charlotte, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. He was just sent to Phoenix in February in the Jusuf Nurkic trade.
It was an interesting move by the Suns, as they will also receive center Khaman Maluach from the Houston Rockets' No. 10 pick on Wednesday. The pick was originally the Suns', then was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, who then traded it to Houston, who then sent it back to the Suns in the trade for Kevin Durant on Sunday. So, the Suns gained two new centers in a matter of minutes.
Williams was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February after the team sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade. However, that Williams trade was rescinded when there were "multiple issues" that came up in his physical before joining Los Angeles. Williams was shocked and confused when he learned he failed the physical.
The Hornets already drafted Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 pick on Wednesday.