First-Year Duke Basketball Reserve Confirms 2025-26 Plans

There are still more spots to fill on next season's Duke basketball roster.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cameron Sheffield
Duke basketball forward Cameron Sheffield / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Cameron Sheffield committed to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts around this time last year. He arrived as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, having spent three seasons as a member of the primary rotation at Rice — a full-time starter for the Owls in 2022-23 — before sitting out the 2023-24 campaign due to injury.

Although Sheffield saw only mop-minutes while sitting toward the end of the Blue Devil bench last season, there's no doubt he curried favor with the Duke staff and his teammates by unselfishly serving a wide variety of roles on the practice court.

Now, he's set to be part of the next squad in Durham.

Responding to a fan in the comments of a post on Instagram this week, the 6-foot-6, 204-pound guard/forward from Alpharetta, Ga., confirmed that he 100 percent plans to be back in Durham next season for what will be his final year of eligibility.

Sheffield appeared in 13 games for the 2024-25 Blue Devils, totaling five points, five rebounds, and two assists across 30 minutes on the floor.

Duke basketball appears to have nine players, including Cameron Sheffield, committed to being on the 2025-26 Blue Devil roster. The other eight are Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba II, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Nikolas Khamenia.

