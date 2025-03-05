Five-Star Duke Basketball Recruit Nate Ament Schedules Visit Elsewhere

Blue Devil Country

Duke basketball has hosted the top available 2025 prep a few times but likely won't be the last program he officially tours.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Within the past five weeks, prime 2025 Duke basketball recruiting target Nate Ament has been on one official visit with the Blue Devils and another to Kentucky. Now, while eyeing an April 1 decision date, the Highland School (Va.) five-star forward is getting ready to check out Arkansas this weekend.

As Rivals Arkansas recruiting insider Jackson Collier noted on Tuesday afternoon after first reporting the scheduled trip to Fayetteville, first-year Razorbacks head coach John Calipari and his staff may well be the last to host Ament before the 18-year-old ends his recruitment.

Last week, Ament named a final five of Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.

He currently stacks up at No. 4 overall, No. 2 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

"What's glaring about Ament is just how much potential he has to get better," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote in his assessment of the coveted talent. "He needs to get stronger, keep getting more aggressive, and polish all aspects of his skill set, but all the tools are in place for him to evolve into a skilled and smooth 6-foot-9-plus perimeter forward who is a true three-range scoring threat."

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts already boast the No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting haul, consisting of four five-star signees.

